CBCP nanawagan nga sugdan na ang impeachment trial

Nanawagan ang Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) sa Senado nga sugdan dayon ang impeachment trial batok ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte.

Matod nila nga kinahanglan tumanon sa mga senador ang ilang konstitusyonal nga katungdanan pinaagi sa pagpaminaw sa mga testigo ug paghukom sa kaso base sa ebidensya.

Sa pahayag niadtong Martes, Mayo 12, 2026, giawhag ni CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera ang mga magbabalaod nga likayan ang mga lihok nga mahimong tan-awon nga paglangan o paglikay sa proseso, ug gipasabot nga ang paglangan sa proceedings bugti usab sa paglangan sa hustisya.

“We make this urgent appeal to not delay the trial and to convene the Senate as an impeachment court at the soonest possible time. To delay the trial is to delay justice for both the Filipino people and the Vice President,” matod sa CBCP. / CDF