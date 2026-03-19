CBCP: Pag-ampo alang sa kalinaw sa Middle East

Nanawagan ang Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) ngadto sa kaparian niadtong Huwebes nga maghalad og ispesyal nga pag-ampo alang sa kalinaw sa Middle East.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Bishop Socrates Mesiona, ang tsirman sa CBCP - Episcopal Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, nag-awhag sa mga diocesan migrant offices ug mga parokya sa paghalad og pag-ampo alang sa kalinaw panahon sa mga Misa sa Dominggo o pinaagi sa gipahinungod nga mga takna sa pag-ampo .

“We firmly believe in the transformative power of prayer, as modeled by the Church’s unwavering intercession for peace amid violence,” matod niya.

Gihangyo usab niya ang kaparian nga bantayan ang kahimtang sa mga pamilya sa mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) ug hatagan sila og pastoral nga pag-atiman.

“This may include spiritual accompaniment, sacramental ministry, community outreach, and coordination with your local Caritas and local government units to address both immediate needs and long-term resilience, ” dugang niya.

Gidayeg ni Mesiona ang mga lakang nga gihimo sa kagamhanan aron maseguro ang kaluwasan ug kaayuhan sa mga OFW nga apektado sa panagbangi.

“We commend their challenging work and gratefully acknowledge their request for collaboration from the Church, particularly in offering moral and spiritual support to our OFWs and their families,” matod niya. / PNA