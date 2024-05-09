Cebu City kampiyon sa CVIRAA 2024

Overall champion sa 2024 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet mao ang host nga Cebu City nga gipahibawo atol sa awarding ug closing ceremonies sa Huwebes, Mayo 9, 2024, nga gipahigayon sa GMall, North Reclamation, dakbayan sa Sugbo.
Si Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, chairman sa committee on sports, maoy nidawat sa tropeyo alang sa Dakbayan uban sa pipila ka mga sakop sa Konseho, City Hall ug Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division.
Nag-unang lima nga delegasyon sa pagtapos sa CVIRAA 2024: 1st runner-up, Dumaguete City; 2nd runner-up, Bohol Province; 3rd runner-up, Mandaue City; ug 4th runner-up, Cebu Province.
Samtang, ang dakbayan sa Bayawan sa Negros Oriental pormal nga nidawat sa CVIRAA flag isip mosunod nga host sa CVIRAA sa 2025.
Ang regional meet nagsugod sa Sabado, Mayo 4. Samtang, ang kompletong resulta sa regional sports meet mabasa sa www.sunstar.com.ph. / KJF