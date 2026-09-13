Cebu City logs zero major crimes in 24 hours

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) recorded zero index crimes in a 24-hour period, from 6 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2026, to 6 a.m. on

Sept. 12, 2026.

Based on CCPO data, there were no recorded incidents of murder, homicide, physical injuries, rape, attempted robbery, theft, carnapping, complex crimes, and other major incidents during the period.

Despite the peaceful situation in Cebu City, police remained proactive in enforcing the law against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, wanted persons, and

loose firearms.

In its anti-illegal drug operations, the CCPO arrested 18 drug personalities and seized 43.54 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P294,032.

Meanwhile, 10 gamblers were arrested for engaging in illegal gambling, with P5,175 in gambling money seized.

As part of its continued efforts to arrest people with pending warrants, police arrested five wanted persons who were facing cases involving the possession of loose firearms. One .22-caliber firearm was recovered.

Police also provided security during the Philippine Travel Exchange 2026 to help ensure a safe, peaceful, and

orderly event.

Col. Ricky Sumalde, acting CCPO director, said the zero major incidents were a positive sign and that police would continue to maintain police visibility across Cebu City.

“The goal is simple: lesser crimes, swifter crime response ug ang CCPO nga makita, mabati ug mabatyagan sa katawhan,” said Sumalde. / AYB