Cebu City moumol og balaodnon manalipod sa mga service crew

Si Cebu City Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa mopalabang og ordinansa nga manalipod sa mga service crew gikan sa mga harassment o pang-abuso sa kostumer.

Ang proposed ordinance ni Abellanosa, gitawag "Service Crew Protection Ordinance of Cebu City" nga gipalabang atol sa sesyon sa konseho niadtong Miyerkules, Septiyembre 4 ang gitun-an pa sa Committee on Laws ug sa Committee on Labor and Employment, Cooperative and Livelihood.

Natala sa maong ordinansa ang panultion nga: “The customer is always right,” adunay limitasyon ug wa maghatag og katungod sa kostumer nga mohimo og dili makiangayon nga demanda, mo-harass, mopakauwaw, ingon man mo-discriminate ngadto sa kawani sa establisyemento.

Ang maong ordinansa ipatuman ngadto sa mga service crew member nga nag-alagad sa mga establisemento sud sa dakbayan sa Sugbo.

“Under Section 5, a, includes such as shouting at a service crew member that may case public humiliation, making unreasonable requests making their work environment hostile, making unjustified complaints, harassing, intimidating, or detaining a service crew member and throwing a tantrum that may lead to a disruption in the services,” tipik sa natala sa maong ordinansa.

Gidili usab ang diskriminasyon batok sa mga service crew base sa race, etniko, grupo, kolor sa panit, sex, gender, pinulongan, relihiyon, o social status.

Ang pagkuha og litrato o video sa service crew nga walay pagtugot ug wala gibase sa lehitimong mga kabalaka mahitungod sa customer service sa establisemento maisip nga prima facie nga ebidensya nga gihimo sa pagpakaulaw o paghadlok sa service crew.

Bahin sa tag-iya, presidente, o manager sa establisemento diin nagtrabaho ang service crew, natala sa section sa maong proposed ordinance; “b, prohibitory acts include the dismissal of the service crew member who was the victim of any of the prohibited acts done by the customer, and the management’s refusal to take steps to assist and defend the rights and dignity of the service crew member who is the victim.”

Sa mga tag-iya nga makahimo sa maong kalapasan kasilotan pinaagi sa pagbayad og P1,000 o mabilanggo nga dili molabaw sa usa ka buwan sa unang higayon.

Sa ikaduhang higayon makabayad og P3,000 o mabilanggo dili molabaw sa unom ka buwan sa ikatulong higayon makabayad og P5,000. / JPS