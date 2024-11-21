Cebu host sa 6th Psta

Sa labing unang higayon, mo-host ang Dakbayan sa Sugbo sa Philippine Sports Tourism Awards (PSTA), usa ka kalihukan nga mohatag og rekognasyon sa mga personalidad sa sports ug sektor sa turismo nga nakatabang pagpalambo sa turismo pinaagi sa sports.

Ang 6th PSTA ipahigayon karong adlawa, Biyernes, Nobiyembre 22, 2024, alas 3:00 sa hapon, sa Axis Bar sa NUSTAR Casino and Resort.

Ang matag tuig nga kalihukan gisugdan pagpahigayon niadtong 2015 sa Manila ug Clark apan nahunong kini tungod sa Covid-19 pandemic.

Ning higayuna, 19 ka awards ang ipangtunol ngadto sa sports associations, events, destinations, venues, local governments, events organizers, ug private companies gikan sa tibuok Pilipinas nga nakatabang sa paspas nga paglambo sa sports tourism sa niaging tuig.

Lakip sa awards nga ipanghatag mao ang Adventure Event of the Year, Sports Tourism Personality of the Year, Mall Sports Venue of the Year, Domestic Event of the Year, Organizer of the Year, Emerging Destination of the Year, ug Event Organizer of the Year.

Ang matag awardee makadawat og 15-inch gold-plated trophy nga adunay desinyo sa 10 ka dynamics sa sports tourism nga mao ang development, sports culture, hospitality, synergy, professionalism, buoyancy, image, volunteerism, sustainability, ug legacy.

Nagsuporta sa 6th PSTA mao ang Selrahco, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Tourism Promotions Board, Sports Turismo Alliance, ug Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Ang PSTA giorganisar ni Charles Lim, presidente sa Selrahco nga usa ka public relations and communications agency nga nagbasi sa Pilipinas. / ESL