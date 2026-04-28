Cebu maoy host sa 7th Asian Beach Games

Pormal na nga gianunsiyo ang pag-host sa Pilipinas sa 7th Asian Beach Games ug ipahigayon kini sa Sugbo sa tuig 2028.

Si Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino nangulo sa pagpirma sa kontrata sa maong hosting kuyog ang mga representante ug atleta sa Conifer Resort didto sa Sanya, China.

Gipirmahan ni Tolentino ang hosting deal kuyog si OCA President His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

"We would like to congratulate the Philippines for the hosting of the 7th Asian Beach Games in 2028, in Cebu. Wishing you a pleasant stay in Sanya," matod ni OCA President. / RSC