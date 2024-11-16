Cebu Marathon registrants miabot sa 12,000

Gianunsiyo sa organizers sa Cebu Marathon nga miabot na sa 12,000 participants ang mirehistro sa 2025 Cebu Marathon para sa lumba karong Enero 12, 2025.

“A massive THANK YOU to the record-breaking 12,000 runners who signed up to be part of the AIA Cebu Marathon 2025,” suwat sa opisyal nga Cebu Marathon page. “The excitement is real, and we can’t wait to see you at the starting line on January 12, 2025, at SM Seaside City Cebu for an unforgettable race experience,” dugang niini.

Opisyal nga gisirhan ang registration period para sa maong lumba. Ang 2025 edition maglangkob og upat ka kategoriya nga mao ang 42-kilometer, 25K, 12K ug 6K.

Ang lumba magsugod sa SM City Seaside, ang longer distance moagi sa Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway. / RSC