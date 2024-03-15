Cebu-Negros bridge iduso kang Bongbong

Ang Regional Development Council sa Central Visayas (RDC 7) moendorso kang Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. og tulo ka prayoridad nga mga proyekto sa rehiyon alang sa paggahin og pundo.

Si National Economic and Development Authority (Ne­da) 7 Director Jennifer Bre­taña, chairman sa RDC 7, ug si Bohol Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado, moendorso kang Marcos sa sunod buwan sa mosunod nga mga priority ug high-impact nga mga proyekto: (a) ang Feasibility Study (FS) for the Negros-Cebu-Bohol Friendship Bridge with Power/Water/ICT (information and communications technology) transmission lines, (b) Metro Cebu Integrated Flood Control and Water Supply Development Program, ug (c) Tamlang Valley Sustainable Agriculture for Growth and Resiliency Pro­yekto.

Ang RDC 7 moendorso usab ngadto sa Presidente og duha ka sekondaryang rehi­yunal nga prayoridad nga mga proyekto, ang FS ug ang Mas­ter Plan sa Siquijor Airport Development ug ang 10 ka Big-ticket Projects sa Bohol lakip ang FS ug Master Plan.

“Their impact is region-wide, not only on physical connectivity but especially the awaited Cebu-Bohol as well as Cebu-Negros Oriental Bridges because they will not only increase physical connectivity but there is a design for a transmission line ready for power, water and ICT..” matod ni Bretaña sa Huwebes, Marso 14, 2024.

Uban sa gipalambo nga pi­sikal nga pagsumpay tali sa tulo ka mga probinsya, si Bretaña niingon nga ang friendship bridges adunay “dako nga” epekto ug makadugang sa ekonomikanhon nga mga oportunidad ug pag-access sa mga serbisyo nga sosyal sa mga probinsya.

Makatampo usab sila aron matubag ang mga panginahanglan sa suplay sa kuryente ug tubig sa mga probinsya ug mapaayo ang ilang digital nga mga koneksyon.

Atol sa RDC meeting sa Cebu City, si Nonato Paylado sa Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) 7, niingon nga ang inisyal nga pag-align sa proyekto magdugtong sa lungsod sa Cordova sa Sugbo ngadto sa lungsod sa Getafe sa Bohol.

Ang gisugyot nga proyekto mosuporta usab sa pagpalambo sa Tamlang Valley sa Negros Oriental ngadto sa usa ka Agri-Industrial Estate nga mahimong food basket sa Central Visayas, dugang ni Bretaña.

Kini aron mapauswag ang seguridad sa pagkaon, usa sa mga prayoridad sa administrasyong Marcos.

Ang Central Visayas gilangkuban sa Sugbo, Bohol, Siquijor ug Negros Oriental.

Apan ang Senado ug House of Representatives nipasar og mga balaudnon aron ma­porma ang Negros Island Region nga maglangkub sa Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental ug Siquijor, nga magbilin na lang sa Sugbo ug Bohol isip regional group sa Central Visayas.

PAGBAHA

Ang pagsulbad sa pagbaha sa Metro Cebu kinahanglan usab nga hatagan og prayoridad, matod ni Bretaña.

Naglambigit kini sa pagpahigayon og FS alang sa Mananga Dam isip dugang tinubdan sa tubig ug retention pond alang sa upstream nga tubig sa mga dakbayan sa Sugbo ug Talisay, ug ang pagtukod sa bridges ug flood control structures aron makunhuran ang pagbaha.

“These are big-ticket projects. Their costs are also big, but we hope that the President would support them in terms of ensuring and endorsing those three projects for funding in the central offices of the implementing agencies so these can be funded maybe if not for 2025, maybe for 2026,” matod ni Bretaña.

Uban sa suporta ni Presidente Marcos, si Bretaña niingon nga ilang iapil sa fiscal year 2025 o 2026 ang gahin nga pundo alang sa FS sa Friendship Bridge ug sa Metro Cebu Flood Mitigation Projects.

Ang pagpundo alang sa FS sa Friendship Bridge magseguro nga ang proyekto kay mahimo sa teknikal, ekonomikanhon ug kinaiyahan.

Siya nidugang nga ang FS moila usab kon ang gisugyot nga proyekto dili makaapekto sa deklarasyon sa Danajon Bank Double Barrier Reef (DBDBR) isip Protected Landscape ug Seascape. Ang DBDBR nahimutang sa kadagatan tali sa Sugbo ug Bohol.

Samang pagtuon usab pagahimuon alang sa Tañon Strait nga gitaliwad-an sa Sugbo ug Negros Oriental.

Ang mga proyekto mahimo usab nga pundohan pinaagi sa ubang mga ahensyang pinansyal, lakip na ang pinaagi sa Official Development Assistance, mga grant, ug mga pautang.

Sa bahin sa proyekto sa Tamlang Valley, si Bretaña niingon nga kini mahimong pundohan sa daghang mga ahensya lakip na ang Department of Agriculture ug ang National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

IKADUHANG PRAYORIDAD

Ubos sa Secondary Regional Priority Programs and Projects (PAPs) endorsement, ang RDC 7 nangita og pundo alang sa Bohol Wastewater Treatment Project, Integrated Highway Development, Light Rail Transit, Sabo Dam Flood Control Project, Bohol Business Park, Ubay Airport Development Project, Light Industry Economic Zone Development, Bohol-Cebu Friendship Bridge, Bulk Water Supply, ug Talibon Cluster Sanitary Landfill.

Ang 10 Big Ticket FS ug Master Plan sa Bohol magkinahanglan og P200 milyunes, nga gisugyot nga pundohan sa Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Gi-endorso usab sa RDC 7 Full Council ang hangyo sa DPWH nga ilakip sa 2025 budget proposal niini ang dugang pundo nga P148.50 milyunes alang sa pagpangandam sa Central Visayas Road Network Master Plan. / EHP