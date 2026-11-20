Giaprobahan sa Cebu Provincial Development Council (PDC) ang dugang P40 milyunes alang sa 2027 disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) budget sa lalawigan, lakip na ang pundo alang sa anticipatory action ug emergency response.

Ang maong dugang gahin giaprobahan atol sa fourth-quarter meeting sa PDC niadtong Lunes, Nobiyembre 16, 2026, nga gipangulohan ni Gobernador Pamela Baricuatro, base sa taho sa public information page sa probinsiya niadtong Miyerkules, Nobiyembre 18, 2026.

Matod ni Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Chief Dennis Francis Pastor, ang dugang pundo maoy motapak sa mga panginahanglanon nga wala maapil sa orihinal nga P400-milyunes nga DRRM Annual Investment Plan (AIP), nga unang giaprobahan sa Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council niadtong Septiyembre ug giendorso sa PDC niadtong Oktubre.

Sa maong dugang P40 milyunes, P28 milyunes niini ang igahin alang sa mga anticipatory action sa mga specific calamities, samtang ang nahabiling P12 milyunes maoy mopasaka sa Quick Response Fund (QRF) gikan sa P50 milyunes ngadto na sa P62 milyunes.

Gipasabot ni Pastor nga ang dugang gahin sa QRF gitumong aron maabot ang gitakda sa balaod nga 30 porsiyento nga bahin gikan sa kinatibuk-ang DRRM fund. Ang maong kausaban sa pundo magpalig-on sa kapasidad sa lalawigan sa pagpangandam sa posibleng mga katalagman ug sa pagtubag sa mga emerhensya sa tuig 2027.

Atol gihapon sa maong tigom, giaprobahan sa PDC ang gisugyot nga Programs, Projects and Activities (PPAs) sa mga ahensiya sa nasudnong kagamhanan ug mga state university sa Sugbo alang sa fiscal year 2028.

Isaka ang maong mga sugyot ngadto sa Regional Development Council (RDC) nga gipangulohan sab ni Baricuatro aron matuki atol sa nakatakda niining tigom sa Disyembre.

Lakip sa mga ahensiya nga nipresentar sa ilang gisugyot nga mga proyekto mao ang Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, Department of Education, ug Department of Public Works and Highways.

Nitambong sab ug nipresentar ang Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism, Department of Labor and Employment, Commission on Higher Education, ingon man ang Cebu Normal University ug Cebu Technological University. / CDF