Cebu PDRRMC miaprubar og P88.7M disaster fund

Giaprubahan sa Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) niadtong Lunes, Hunyo 29, 2026, ang P88.7 million nga trust fund program alang sa 2025.

Kini aron pundohan ang mga proyekto sa disaster response ug mitigation sa tibuok probinsya.

Sa pahayag nga gipatik sa Cebu Province Public Information Facebook page niadtong Martes, Hunyo 30, ang giaprubahang budget isumiter sa Provincial Board alang sa katapusang deliberasyon ug pag-aprubar.

Si Governor Pam Baricuatro maoy nangulo sa tigom sa konseho didto sa Kapitolyo.

Nitambong usab sa sesyon si Provincial Administrator Atty. Ace Durano, PDRRMO focal person retired Col. Dennis Pastor, ug mga representante gikan sa Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), ug Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI).

Gigahin sa konseho ang P73.7 million alang sa disaster preparedness, P6 million alang sa disaster prevention and mitigation, P4 million alang sa disaster response and early recovery, ug P5 million alang sa recovery and rehabilitation.

Ubos sa disaster preparedness budget, P47 million ang igahin alang sa pagpalit og mga emergency vehicles, lakip ang water tanker, mobile command center, response vehicles ug mobile shower.

Naggahin usab ang konseho og P15 million alang sa IT equipment, communication systems ug digital platforms sa PDRRMO Command Center, P10 million alang sa rescue equipment, protective gear, life detectors ug seismic equipment, ug P2 million alang sa emergency water supply system.

Ang P6 million nga gigahin alang sa disaster prevention and mitigation maglakip og P1 million alang sa public education campaigns bahin sa geological ug weather hazards, ug P5 million alang sa mga training programs.

Ang P4 million nga gigahin alang sa disaster response gamiton sa pagpalit og relief goods, medical supplies, temporary shelters, ug sa gasto sa pag-apud-apod niini ngadto sa mga local government units ug mga apektadong residente. / CDF