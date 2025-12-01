Cebu reps nakadawat og ‘allocables’; Gullas usa sa labing taas

Nakadawat og kinatibuk-ang P55.77 bilyunes sa discretionary public works funds ang 11 ka incumbent Congressmen sa Sugbo, gikan sa 2023 hangtod 2025 ubos sa sistema sa “allocable” sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Kini sumala sa mga dokumento nga gisusi sa Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ).

Ang pundo kabahin sa hapit P1.2 trilyunes nga gitawag og “allocables” nga giapudapod sa tibuok nasod sa unang tulo ka tuig sa administrasyon ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Ang sistema nga matod sa PCIJ, naglihok isip kasamtangang bersyon sa pork barrel nga direkta nga gilakip sa National Expenditure Program (NEP) ug gitino pinaagi sa kontrobersyal nga “BBM Parametric Formula.”

Base sa pag-review sa PCIJ sa mga dokumento sa pagplano sa DPWH, ang mga representante sa Sugbo nakadawat sa mosunod nga kinatibuk-ang kantidad sa allocable gikan sa 2023 ug 2025:

1st District – Rhea Mae Gullas: P8,330,889,000

2nd District – Edsel Galeos: P2,606,811,000

3rd District – Pablo John “PJ” Garcia: P6,050,292,000

4th District – Janice Salimbangon: P5,312,688,000

5th District – Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco: P6,634,590,000

6th District – Daphne Lagon: P3,958,590,000

7th District – Peter John Calderon: P3,924,201,000

Cebu City 1st District - Rachel "Cutie" del Mar: P4,197,990,000

Cebu City 2nd District - Eduardo "Edu" Rama: P5,750,946,000

Mandaue City lone District - Lolypop Ouano-Dizon: P3,764,532,000

Lapu-Lapu City lone District- Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan: P5,238,642,000

Matod sa PCIJ nga ang tinuig nga gahin sa matag distrito gibanabana nga gikatulo pagpilo aron makompyut ang kinatibuk-ang kantidad alang sa 2023–2025.

Ang allocable funds mao ang district-level budget sa DPWH nga i-assign sa dili pa ipatuman ang national budget, diin ang executive branch moplastar sa kantidad ug ang mga kongresista mopili og klaro nga proyekto gikan sa “menu” sa departamento.

Kini nga mga proyekto gi-itemize direkta ngadto sa General Appropriations Act (GAA), nga lahi sa sistema sa PDAF human sa pagpatuman nga gibasura sa Korte Suprema niadtong 2013.

Sumala sa PCIJ, ang kinatibuk-ang pool sa allocables gitino pinaagi sa “BBM Parametric Formula,” usa ka scheme sa pag-budget nga gimugna sa kanhi DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral sa pagsugod sa administrasyon ni Marcos. Ang formula nga gihulagway sa kanhi mga opisyal sa DPWH nga di masabtan ug di klaro maoy nagdumala sa budget sa ahensiya sukad niadtong 2023.

Gi-report sab sa PCIJ nga bisan ang mga proyekto nga “non-allocable”—nga gipili pinaagi sa pagplano ug engineering priorities sa DPWH—gigamit sa mga opisyal ug kontraktor isip “free-for-all” alang sa impluwensya ug giingong mga scheme sa kickback.

Nakaplagan sa PCIJ nga bisan pa niining mga nadiskubrian, gipabilin sa Kongreso ang allocable system sa 2026 nga budget pinaagi sa pagbalhin sa mga bahin sa pundo gikan sa flood-control items ngadto sa ubang klase sa proyekto.

Apan si kanhi Cebu Third District Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, nisalikway sa paghulagway sa PCIJ sa allocable DPWH funds isip modernong porma sa pork barrel nga nagtumbok nga ang budget sa iyang distrito, nagsubay kanunay sa gisumite sa DPWH sa NEP.

Sa mga text message nga gipadala sa SunStar Cebu, matod ni Garcia nga ang gahin sa iyang distrito, di gimbut-an sa mga kongresista ug ang bisan unsang kausaban sa listahan sa proyekto gihimo sa DPWH, di sa mga magbabalaod.

“For my district, I can confidently say that whatever amount was in the NEP, substantially the same was passed in the GAA. And if there were changes, those changes were DPWH-initiated,” matod niya.

Nangatarungan si Garcia nga ang pork barrel, ubos sa depinisyon sa Korte Suprema, nagkinahanglan sa mga magbabalaod nga manginlabot human mapatuman ang budget — usa ka butang nga matod niya wala niya buhata.

“Pork barrel… is when congressmen have participation and involvement in the identification of projects post-appropriation, or after the GAA has been passed,” matod niya.

“In my case, the amount there is exactly what the DPWH submitted and was already in the NEP. I didn’t have a hand in the listing of projects,” dugang ni Garcia.

Kon ang mga watchdog group gusto nga susihon ang proseso, gisugyot sa kanhi magbabalaod ang mas tukma nga pamaagi mao ang line-by-line nga pagtandi tali sa NEP ug sa final GAA alang sa matag distrito.

“If you’re concerned about flood-control projects… my district got one of the lowest in the past three years,” matod niya.

Kini bisan pa nga ang third district dunay dagkong mga suba nga dali bahaon sama sa Barili, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, ug Tuburan. /EHP