Cebuana model sa 'The Met' sa New York

Laing garbo alang sa Cebuana fashion icon ug negosyante nga si Priscilla "Happy" Melendres nga makatambong sa opening gala sa Metropolitan Opera House nga naila usab nga "The Met" niadtong Dominggo, Septiyembre 21, 2025, sa Lincoln, New York.

Gihulagway nga parte sa bucket list ni Melendres ang pagtambong sa maong kalihukan.

Atol sa event, si Melendres kuyog sa inila nga Italian conductor nga si Giacomo Sagripante diin sul-ob sa duha ang desinyo ni Giorgio Armani ug gi-style ni Marlon Corvera.

“It was an honor and privilege to attend the opening gala, especially since I was the lone Filipina there. I received a lot of compliments. They said I had the most beautiful dress of the night,” matod ni Melendres.

Si Melendres usa sa gipasidunggan isip Special Icon Awardee for Fashion and Media Excellence sa the Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025 sa Dusit Thani sa Dubai United Arab Emirates niadtong Abril.

Si Melendres ang labing unang Cebuana nga nakadawat sa maong matang sa pasidungog sa international fashion.

Sunod semana gitakdang molarga si Melendres sa Paris alang sa Paris Fashion Show nga Armani prive fashion show. / AYB