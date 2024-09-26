Cellphones, passports sud sa vault sa Pogo hub

Kapin sa 200 ka cellular phones, chargers, mga SIM card packaging, yawe ug tulo ka Indonesian passports ang nakuha sa sakop sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 atol sa pag-abli sa tulo ka vaults nga unang nakuha sa mga operatiba sulod sa Tourist Garden Hotel, Barangay Agus, Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu niadtong Agusto 31, 2024.

Ang maong establisemento nga gironda sa mga awtoridad nagsilbing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) hub. Pinasikad sa search warrant, gi-ablihan sa mga operatiba sa NBI- Central Visayas (NBI-Cevro) ang tulo ka vaults, Huwebes, Septiyembre 26, 2024.

Gigamitan og grinder, martilyo ug bara de kabra aron pagligwat sa maong kaban.

Sa unang vault adunay walo ka mga yawe nga may mga numero sa kilid niini.

Sa ikaduha nga vault, nakuha usab ang moabot sa 200 ka mga cellular phones, samtang ang ikatulo nga vault nakuha ang tulo ka Indonesian passports ug mga resibo.

Subay niini si Atty. Renan Oliva, direktor sa NBI 7 gustong mopasusi og dugang sa mga nasakmit nga kabtangan nga posible nga mahimong ebidensya sa ilegal nga kalihukan sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) activity sa Lapu-Lapu City.

“All the things that were recovered inside the vaults that can be used in our pending case; the qualified human trafficking case against seventeen individuals, thirteen of which are Chinese nationals, two Indonesians; one from Myanmar and one Filipino,” matod ni Oliva sa Septiyembre 26.

Ang mga cellular phone nga nakuha gikan sa vault, lakip ang mga computer nga nakuha sa gi-raid nga Tourist Garden Hotel, nagkinahanglan nga makakuha og warrant for disclosure aron nga mabuksan ang maong mga gadget.

“We will be applying a court order for that disclosure of computer data that can be used for additional charges like money laundering, scams, love scams, the illegal gambling scams, anything obtained from it will be used in additional cases as well as the present case that is pending before Branch 73,” dugang ni Oliva.

Gawas sa mga nasakmit nga ebidensya, padayon usab nga gisusi sa NBI 7 ang mga tawo sa lokalidad lakip ang mga opisyal nga posibling may kalambigitan sa Pogo.

“The DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) and BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) has already coordinated with our office including the opening they want to also view what’s the contents of inside for possible cases that they will be filing. The DILG on the local government’s part involvement if any; the BIR on part of the taxes that had been collectible taxes from these individuals,” sigon ni Oliva.

Nasayran nga gikatakda nga dad-on pagbalik sa Sugbo ang mga dinakpan alang sa ilang arraignment sa Oktubre 3, 2024. / ANV