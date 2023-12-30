Celtics mikilaw sa Raptors

Gisigurado ni Boston Cel­tics guard Jaylen Brown nga markado ang iyang pag­balik human sa one-game absence sa National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game.

Nipabuto og 31 puntos si Brown ug gipatapsingan sa Celtics ang Toronto Raptors, 120-118 sa Boston Garden SA Disyembre 30 (RP Time).

Wa makaduwa niadtong Biyernes si Brown sa ilang daog batok sa Detroit Pistons, apan dali kining nakabawi.

Sa first quarter pa lang, nakaigo na si Brown og tulo ka sunodsunod nga tres, gitapos niya ang duwa bitbit ang 5-of-6 shooting sa three-point line ug lakip pa niini ang 10 ka rebounds.

“I definitely feel that I’ve grown and improved, for sure, but (in terms of the game) slowing down for me? Maybe that’s not the right word. I want to play fast,” saysay pa ni Brown.

Napiang si Brown niadtong Pasko diin gilupig nila si Lebron James ug ang Los Angeles Lakers didto mismo sa korte sa Lakers.

“As I got on the court and moved around, (the stiffness) went away,” dugang ni Brown. “I’m feeling all right.”

Ang Celtics usa sa pinakainit nga team karon sa NBA, naglawig sa pinakataas nga pwesto sa Eastern Conference. Sila pud ang league-leading team bitbit ang 25-6 nga baraha.

Si Derrick White nidugang og 21 puntos, samtang si Luke Kornet nikamada og 20 puntos lakip na niini ang go-ahead basket sa nahabiling 32 segundos sa duwa.

Nasakmit sa Celtics ang kada­u­gan bisan kon wa pa makaduwa si All-Star guard Jayson Tatum, big man Kristaps Porzingis og beterano nga si Al Horford.

“I said to the locker room before the game that it was another opportunity. I didn’t care who we were playing against. I have complete trust and confidence in the character of our locker room because of who they are. I think we can win any game no matter what,” matod pa ni Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “Luke shows up every game and plays his role. It was awesome to watch him play at the level that he did.”

Nakabuhat og 30 puntos si Scottie Barners ug 28 puntos si Pascal Siakam sa pilderong Raptors.