Celtics mitiklo sa Lakers

Pulos ningmugna og dobleng numero nga mga puntos ang tanang starters sa Boston Celtics aron makmakon ang hosts Los Angeles Lakers, 126-115, ning Martes, Disyembre 26, 2023 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Gipangulohan ni Kristaps Porzingis ang kadaugan pinaagi sa iyang 28 puntos ug 11 ka rebounds samtang nidugang og 25 puntos si Jayson Tatum.

Niamot og 19 puntos si Jaylen Brown, nitunol og 18 puntos ug 11 ka assists si Derrick White samtang nihatag og 18 puntos si Jrue Holiday.

Kini maoy ikatulong sunodsunod nga kadaugan sa Celtics ug ika-12 sa katapusan nilang 14 ka mga duwa.

“Honestly, we all know that if we push the pace one of us is gonna get a shot. And I feel like when we have that energy and you know if I run to my spot and I run to my lanes I’m gonna get the ball, it just makes everybody do it and do it that much harder,” asoy ni Holiday.

Nagbangis og maayo si Anthony Davis ug nirehistro kini’g 40 puntos ug 13 ka rebounds apan ang iyang katambayayong nga si LeBron James igo lang nimugna og 16 puntos.

Ang Lakers nasugamak sa ikaunom nilang kapildihan sulod sa walo ka mga duwa gikan sa ilang pagkahimo’ng kampyon sa 1st In-Season Tournament.

“I don’t think we’re healthy right now. I don’t think we’re where we want to be to compete versus the top teams until we continue to get better and better, continue to work out habits,” matod ni James.

“For us, we’re still trying to figure our situation out as far as how we want to continue to attack each game, but we’ll get better.”

Pagsugod pa lang sa duwa, ang matag starter sa Celtics ningkayod na dayon og maayo ug pulos kini nakamugna og labing minos upat ka mga puntos sa 1st quarter.

“Very happy about the game we had as a team,” asoy ni Porzingis. “And honestly we played really good basketball.”