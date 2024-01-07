Celtics mitipi sa Pacers

Nagpakatap og 38 puntos si Jayson Tatum lakip na niini ang season-high walo ka three-pointers aron a­­ga­kon ang Boston Celtics sa kadaugan batok sa hosts Indiana Pacers, 118-101, ning Dominggo, Enero 7, 2024 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Celtics nitali og 51 percent sa fieldgoal aron putlon ang unom ka sunodsunod nga kadaugan sa Pacers.

Si Tatum, kinsa nimugna sab og 13 rebounds ug unom ka assists, nakadawat og dakong suporta gikan ni Jaylen Brown, kinsa niamot og 31 puntos.

“(Indiana) is really good,” matod ni Boston coach Joe Mazzulla. “When we play connected basketball, with physical half-court defense and intentional, poised offense, we play better, and that’s kind of what we did.”

Ang 101 puntos maoy labing ubos nga natigom sa Pacers ning maong season unya puwerte sab nilang pagkalupiga sa rebound department, 70-42.

Ang Pacers gipangulohan ni Bennedict Mathurin pinaagi sa iyang 20 puntos samtang nitampo og 17 puntos si All-Star Tyrese Haliburton.

“We missed a lot of shots,” asoy ni Haliburton. “They’re a really good defensive team, but we shot a lot of shots that we like. Just didn’t capitalize on them.”

Pagkahuman sa 1st quarter, nakaposte ang Celtics og 29-17 nga labaw diin ilang nalimitahan ang Pacers sa labing gamay niining nahakot nga puntos sa 1st quarter ning maong season.

“Me and Joe watch a lot of film together,” batbat ni Tatum. “It’s just finding ways to be aggressive. Play in space. Play off actions.”

Igo lang unta naggukod og tulo ka mga puntos ang Pacers pagsugod sa 4th quarter, 84-81, apan human niini, ning­bahar na ang ilang duwa.

Ang Pacers ningduwa nga wala ang ilang starting shooting guard Bruce Brown (bone bruise right knee) ug reserve guard Andrew Nembhard (back sprain).