Celtics, Nuggets inilog nga masulod sa Finals

Kon basehan ang odds nga gipagawas sa BetMGM Sportsbook, pabor ang Boston Celtics ug Denver Nuggets sa National Basketball Association (NBA) postseason.

Ang defending champion Denver Nuggets ug ang top-seeded nga Boston Cel­tics maoy adunay taas nga purohan nga mag-abot sa NBA Finals.

Ang Nuggets nga gipangulohan ni Nikola Jokic nitapos sa regular season sa ikatulo nga pwesto sa Western Conference ug ang Celtics maoy best-record sa liga nga ningdaug og 64 ka duwa.

Sigon ni Nuggets head coach Michael Malone nga sitwasyon karon nga sila ang defending champion kay sila man ang gilantaw sa laing 15 ka teams sa playoffs.

“Come Saturday, there are 15 other teams that want what we have,” matod ni Malone. “We have the world championship trophy and everybody’s trying to take it from us.”

Hinuon dili sila ang numero uno sa Western Conference kay gikuha man kini sa Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It means a little more, how we got here, for sure,” matod sa sinaligan sa Thunder nga si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, kinsa nag-average og 30.1 puntos sa season.

“But at the end of the day, it’s home-court advantage, I guess, until the Finals. And that’s always a plus when your home court is like ours,” dugang niini. / RSC