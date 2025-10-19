Central Visayas gipili nga host sa 2026 National Peso Congress

Pormal na nga gipahibalo nga ang Central Visayas maoy mahimong host sa 2026 National Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Congress, human madawat sa delegasyon sa Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) Region 7 ang National Peso Mace atol sa 2025 National Peso Congress nga gipahigayon sa Calamba, Laguna niadtong Oktubre 15 ngadto 17, 2025.
Ang delegasyon gipangulohan ni Regional Director Atty. Roy L. Buenafe uban sa mga opisyales sa Local Emergency Program on Employment and Support Operations Management (Lepesom) nga sila Sir Kim Francisco ug Ms. Vilma Yorong, kauban sab ang mga chief.
Ang simbolikong pagdawat sa mace nagtimaan sa pormal nga pagdawat sa rehiyon sa pag-host sa nasudnong kalihukan sa 2026.
Gawas sa maong kadaugan, nakuha sab sa Central Visayas ang pipila ka mga pasidungog sa “2024 Search for Best Peso”:
2nd to 3rd Class Municipality – LGU Barili ubos ni Hon. Pablo John D. Garcia IV ug Peso Manager Pia E. Gonzales;
1st Class Municipality – LGU Talibon ubos ni Hon. Janette A. Garcia ug Peso Manager Almer D. Polo;
1st Class Province – Bohol Province, gipangulohan ni Gov. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado ug Peso Manager Maria Vilma C. Yorong.
Sa pagsugod sa kongreso, gipirmahan sab ni Sec. Bienvenido E. Laguesma sa Dole ang Career Development Support Program (CDSP) aron matabangan ang mga jobseeker pinaagi sa career counseling ug upskilling sa panahon sa ikaupat hangtod ikalima nga industriyal nga rebolusyon. / PR