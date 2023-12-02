Cesafi All-Stars mobida karon

Magpakitaay sa ilang kata­kos ang mga bituon sa high school ug college basketball sa 23rd Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) All-­Star Games ka­rong adlawa, Dis­yembre 3, sa Cebu Coliseum nga sugdan ala-1 sa hapon.

Sa college division, ang mangulo sa East All-Stars mao sila Jim­paul Amistoso, Froilan Mag­lasang, Kent Ivo Salarda ug AJ Sacayan nga mga miyembro sa defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Ang ilang teammates mao sila si Neon Chavez, John Lumingkit, Alje Mendez ug Winston Bingil sa University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers; Bryle Andrew Puntual ug James Paolo Gica sa University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors; Jerome Arbois ug Jonathan Vanguardia sa Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs; ug Clark Adrian Con-ui, Ivan Dave Ares, ug Josiah Villamayor of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

Si Brian James Jereza sa USPF maoy head coach sa East.

Ang West Team, sa laing bahin, naglangkob nila ni Luther Leonard Roosevelt Jelianggao ug Michael Diaz sa University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters; Justin Jules Langres, Elmer Echavez ug Daniel Rodriguez sa University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, Junnil Bulan, Den Rick Orgong, ug Jesui de la Cruz sa Benedicto College Cheetahs; Kyle Maglinte ug Louie Jay Nazareno sa Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras; Kean Terrence Planco ug Mark Jevi Sumabong sa Felipe R. Verallo Foundation (FRVFC) Blue Dragons; ug JZ Dizon ug Aaron Kress sa University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Ang West coach mao si Norberto “Titing” Manalili sa Verallo College.

Sa high school division, anaa sa East team ni coach Joever Sa­monte sila si Jared Bahay, Nikolas Yu ug RJ Dacalos sa defending champion Ateneo de Cebu.

Lakip sa players sila si John de la Torre, Roderick Cambarihan, Ismael Culdora, Lord Tinaroja, Lourdonie Cuyos, Johncel Borjal, Mykyle Lejarde, Franz Albao, Chancy Illustrisimo, Jayver Palco, John Taala ug Christopher Bas.

Ang West team ni coach Calib Gawangon moparada nila ni Revo Lao, Kian Luchavez, Geo Rey Lumagod, Kyle Vincent de la Torre, Arnold Minoza, Chan Brigoli, JV Oringo, Alcher Obra, Clark Candia, Kyle Rueda, Lybron James Lamo, Xerxes Yael Duran, John Guido, Neil Ibarita ug Luke Cervantes.