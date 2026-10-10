Cesafi basketball weekend na ang duwa, mobalik sa Okt. 17

Mobalik ang aksiyon sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) karong Oktubre 17, 2026, human gianunsiyo nga weekend nalang ang mga duwa sa high school ug college basketball competition.

Nipagawas na ang liga og bag-ong eskedyul nga nagkober sa Oktubre 17 ngadto sa Disyembre 22 nga hangtod na sa championship games.

Gipa-anunsiyo nga duha na ka venues ang gamiton sa mga duwa ug mao kini ang Cebu Coliseum ug ang University of the Visayas (UV) Main campus.

Ang mga moduwa karong Oktubre 17 mao ang Benedicto College Cheetahs batok University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ug UCLM kontra University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons sa college division.

Samtang sa high school division, ang moduwa mao ang Cebu Institute of Technology-University Junior Wildcats kontra San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors, Cebu Eastern College kontra Paref PSS Titans, ug Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles batok UC Junior Webmasters. / RSC