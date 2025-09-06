CESAFI bibo sa ika-25 nga tuig

Andam na ang Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) sa pagsaulog sa iyang 25th season nga adunay tema nga “25 Years of Excellence: Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future.”

Sakto pud ang tiyempo sa pagsaulog sa ika-25 nga tu­ig kay nahuman naman sa pag-re­novate ang historic Cebu Coliseum. Ang maong venue subhan sa umaabot nga opening karong Septiyembre 13.

Lakip sa mga aktibidades mao ang Cesafi Fun Run ka­rong Septiyembre 9, high school hip-hop ug college contemporary dance competition ug ang exhibition game tali sa Old-Star players sa many-time champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers ug University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters sa Septiyembre 10.

Sa Septiyembre 11, pasidunggan sa Cesafi ang mga haligi sa liga pinaagi sa Hall of Fame awarding ceremony alang sa mga personalidad ug institusyon nga nagbilin og dakong kontribusyon sa kasaysayan sa Cesafi.

Ang grand opening ceremony ipahigayon karong Septiyembre 13. Sugdan kini og motorcade gikan sa Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) old campus sa General Maxilom Ave. padulong sa Cebu Coliseum, diin opisyal nga ipahibalo ang pagbukas sa bag-o nga season.

Lakip sa Cesafi awardees ang mga presidente sa liga sukad tuig 2000 ngadto 2025.

Ang mga sports journalists nga mihatag og kontribusyon pinaagi sa coverage sa milabay nga tuig apil pud sa pasidunggan. Kini sila si sports editor Erwin Lirazan sa Superbalita Cebu, writer ug columnist Jun Migallen ug sports editor Emmanuel Villaruel sa The Freeman.

Samtang ang Hall of Famers pangulohan ni San Miguel Beermen bigman June Mar Fa­jardo, Elmer Cabahug, Paul De­siderio, Jared Bahay, ug uban pa.

Ang mga pasidunggan nga Cesafi Hall-of-Famers gikan sa sports nga basketball, chess, volleyball, track and field, table tennis, dance sports, football, beach volleyball, scrabble, badminton, ug football. / RSC