Cesante, laing 4 gikiha sa NBI 7

Si Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante ug laing siyam ka mga indibidwal ang gipasakaan og kasong kalapasan Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, ug grave misconduct sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 sa Office of the Ombudsman sa Oktubre 10, 2024.

Ang mga kaso may kalabotan sa kamatayon sa usa ka job order (JO) employee nga giingong natagak sa gitrabaho niini nga covered court nga proyekto sa Barangay Maloray, lungsod sa Dalaguete niadtong Hunyo 5, 2024.

Ang biktima mao si Jerson Enseñales, 21, taga Sitio Lapa, Barangay Mantalongon, lungsod sa Dalaguete.

Samtang, ang mga gipasakaan og kaso mo ang mga sakop sa Municipal Engineering Office nga sila si Expedezitas Lenares, Fernando Armecin, Ernie Quilaton Amarado, ug Juan Paulo Castillo nga Junior Project Engineer sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 2nd District.

Gawas kanila, gipasakaan usab og kaso sila si Peter Paul Dy Jr. nga Presidente sa Power Frame Construction and Development Corp.; Arthur Kenneth Dy, Vice President; Sally Marjorie Lugtu, Mary Joy Dela Cruz, ug Henry Dy.

Kahinumdoman nga midangop ang pamilya sa biktima sa buhatan sa NBI tungod sa ilang pagduda nga dunay foul play sa kamatayon niini.

Matod ni Atty. Rennan Agustus Oliva, Regional Director sa NBI 7, nga subay sa ilang imbestigasyon, nasayran nga walay safety equipment ang construction site nga gi-operate ug gi-supervise sa Power Frame Construction and Development Corp.

“So during our investigation it was discovered nga lack of safety equipment ang pagtagak,” matod ni Oliva.

Gawas sa kuwang nga seguridad sa site. Nasuta usab nga gipatrabaho sa construction firm ang mga tawo sa munisipyo ug gigamit usab niini ang ekipo sa nga gipanag-iya sa lungsod.

“The project engineer was also charged in the course of the supervision he should have known that those working in the construction site, it is clear from the truck that it belongs to the local government and not the private construction company,” dugang niya.

Ang unang phase sa proyekto nga mokantidad og P4,929,104.51 giingong gi-award sa lungsod ngadto sa pribadong contractor.

“Instead of the workers coming from the private, the job orders were being used (pagpatrabaho sa proyekto sa pribadong kompaniya),” matod ni Oliva.

WA MOATUBANG

Ang mga akusado gipatawag sa buhatan aron mopadayag sa ilang bahin apan wala kini mo tunga. Gawas lang sa representante nga gipadala sa mayor.

Si Atty. Wenceslao Galendez, Agent sa NBI-7 nagkanayon nga lakip sa ilang gipatawag ang sakop sa DPWH aron makapasabot sa hitabo.

“He said that his participation is only supervision and what is important according to them is that the project was build according to the specifications of the project nga gi-award. So they have no concern who did the actual mao na iyang ingon,” matod ni Galendez sa Oktubre 11, 2024.

Subay sa pagkutlo ning balita, misaad si Cesante nga moluwat og pamahayag ugaling mabasa na niini ang kinatibuk-an sa kaso.

“Surely I’ll seek legal advices and maybe legal remedies. As soon as we have it,” matod ni Cesante pinaagi sa text sa Superbalita Cebu sa Oktubre 11.

Si Cesante gitawagan sa Superbalita Cebu sa Biyernes, Oktubre 11, aron pagkuha sa iyang habig apan nagdumili sa pagtubag human wala pa madawat niin ang kopya sa kaso.

Hinuon, si Cesante nagka­nayon nga mopatawag siya og press conference aron pagpadayag sa iyang habig. / ANV