Chambers mapasigarbuhon sa pagbalik niya sa Pilipinas

Mapasigarbuon si kanhi Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) import Sean Chambers sa mga nadawat niyang trabaho sa iyang pagbalik sa Pilipinas.

Ang kanhi multi-titled import sa Alaska Aces gikuhang head coach sa Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws sa UAAP ug dili pa lang tantong dugay, gikuha sab kini aron makatabang sa kampanya sa Gilas Pilipinas alang sa umaabot nga Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“I am truly privileged and honored to have the chance to collaborate with some of the leading figures of Philippine basketball,” mensahe ni Chambers sa iyang Facebook account nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

Matod ni Chambers nga mapa­sigarbuhon siyang ikauban sa trabaho sila si head coach Time Cone, lakip na sila si Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio ug executive director Erika Dy.

“The three individuals at the center of this picture are undoubtedly some of the most influential and powerful people in the Philippines in relation to the basketball National teams and I’m looking forward to working closely with them,” dugang ni Chambers. / ESL