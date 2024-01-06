Chris Paul napiang

Gilampurnas unta sa Golden State Warriors ang naglisod nga Detroit Pistons, 113-109, sa National Basketball Association (NBA) game sa Sabado, Enero 6, 2024 sa San Francisco, apan taliwala sa kadaugan adunay mitum-aw nga bati nga balita sa Warriors tungod kay napiang ang point guard nga si Chris Paul.

Na-fracture si Golden State guard Paul sa iyang wala nga kamot ug mopailawom kini og surgery sa sunod semana.

Nasipyat ni Paul ang tres sa 6:08 minutos nga nahabilin sa third quarter ug nidagan siya aron makuha ang long rebound, didto nagka-contact sila ni Jaden Ivey sa Detroit.

Gidala si Paul sa locker room human sa play.

“That’s tough, I feel so bad for Chris, I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before I believe, maybe on the other hand,” matod ni Warriors coach Steve Kerr . ”I saw him holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris and obviously guys will step up and be ready to play. We’ve got to hold down the fort without him.”

Dako og tabang si Paul sa Warriors kay nag-average man kini og 9 puntos, 7.3 ka assists ug 3.7 ka rebounds.

“It’s going to be tough, Chris is an all-time great and he’s fit right into our team and made life so much easier not only on Steph but he’s kind of captained that second unit,” dugang ni Kerr.

Nakuha sa Warriors ang 38-anyos nga si Paul gikan sa Washington Wizards isip hulip kang Jordan Poole.

Ang mga teams nga naduwaan na ni Paul sukad sa iyang pagkapili isip fourth overall pick sa 2005 draft mao ang New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns ug karon sa Warriors.