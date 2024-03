Ciar: '70s Pop Diva asa na kaha sila karon?

DIANA ROSS: Ang most successful female performer of all time sa The Guinness Book of Records nga naglakip sa Touch Me In The Morning, Do You Know Where You’re Going To, It’s My Turn, Endless Love (with Lionel Richie) ug When You Tell Me That You Love Me. Ang Michigan-based singer mag-80 anyos na sa Marso 26 ug busy karon sa iyang The Music Legacy Tour.