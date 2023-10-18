Ciar: Alden, Julia sa Five Break-Ups and a Romance

Nia ang tipik sa Q and A sa media conference nilang Alden Richards ug Julia Montes sa Sugbo, kauban ang writer-director nga si Irene Emma Villamor atol sa promo tour sa ilang romantic-drama film “Five Break-Ups and a Romance,” nga showing na karon sa mga paborito ninyong sinehan.

What’s your expectation in terms of box office considering your last movie, “Hello Love Goodbye” was the highest grossing Filipino film of all time?

ALDEN: Of course, I’m very grateful for the opportunity na nakagawa ako ng isang film na, you know, became part of history. But yun nga `e, when I was asked with that kind of question before, parang, will I limit myself or my passion for acting just because of numbers? If you’re a craftsman, you will not be limited to that. I will not limit myself. I’m not getting any younger. I have a lot to learn in terms of my field as an actor, so that’s the reason why I said yes to this. This is worth it.

Anong kaibahan ng karakter mo sa “Five Break-Ups..” at “Hello Love Goodbye?”

ALDEN: “Ethan” and “Lance” have similarities in a way but I think yung journey dito ni Lance in terms of knowing himself and knowing Justine (Julia Montes). Kasi this is not just a lovestory, it’s a lifestory. Lance is a happy go lucky guy na walang pakialam sa mundo kasi laki sa yaman while Justine is a career-centric woman. It’s a clash of upbringing but at some point, you can’t blame them kasi ganoon sila lumaki `e. I think that’s what I like about the role of Lance. The gleaming skyscrapers of Singapore and Manila’s Bonifacio Global City will serve as the backdrop of this modern love story.

May pressure ba for Julia?

JULIA: Definitely, yes po. Every project is a pressure. Medyo nakakatakot po as an actor or as an artist na pumasok sa isang proyekto tapos wala kang nafi-feel na ganoon, yung parang blanko lang? Mas nakakatakot po yun. Kung nakita n’yo po sa mga interview ko before, first time ko po talagang sasabihin na proud na proud ako sa project na ito. And more than the pressure, mas excited and happy ako sa magiging outcome.

It’s been awhile since we last saw you on the big screen. What made you say “yes” to this project?

JULIA: Si Direk Irene po. May magic po talaga si Direk Irene. Kasi minsan po yung company or production outfit na nagpi-pitch ng story, minsan iba yung sa synopsis, iba yung sa script pag nagso-shoot. But with Direk Irene, may magic synopsis pala yung karakter ko as hopeless romantic na hindi ko ini-expect na may ganoong storyline. First time na hindi pa kami lumalabas ng room, nag-yes po talaga ako agad, yun yung nangyari.

Why should we watch this in theatre instead at home through streaming?

DIREK IRENE: Yun din yung takot ko kung anong difference niya sa streaming `cuz, of course, iba pa rin yung comfort na nasa bahay ka. But nung napanood at ini-edit ko siya, ahh.. gets ko kung bakit dapat sa sinehan siya panoorin ‘cuz you made that space para mapakinggan mo sila, kailangan mong makapasok doon sa karakter nila. Even if it’s a lovestory, but the characters are engaging. Hindi mo sila puwedeng bitawan. Like with my other films (“Sid & Aya” and “Meet Me In St. Gallen”), yung audience may collective gush sila sa ending na parang, “haaaa!” That’s the joy of the filmmaker at yun yung di matatawaran sa feeling ng sinehan. Yes, kabalo ko gamay magbisaya kay akong father is a Cebuano from Mandaue ug nakapuyo sab ko kadiyot sa Cagayan de Oro.