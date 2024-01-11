Ciar: Dancer nga naluwas sa cancer mopasiugda og Sinulog sa Japan

Nag-viral karon sa Filipino community sa Japan ang labing unang “Baile sa Sinulog” nga ipahigayon karong Enero 15, Lunes, sa ala 1 sa hapon sa Rainforest Café sa Tokyo Disney Resort sa Chiba, Urayasu, Maihama, Japan.

Gi-organisar ni sa magtiayong Eduardo ug Malyn Cabrera Macarat nga parehong Filipino ug ballroom ug zumba instructor nga kapila na nagkampiyon sa mga world dance competition.

“We are doing this in honor of Señor Santo Niño and as a way to thank Him for giving me this second life. I was diagnosed with breast cancer stage 4 in 2015 and I thought that was the end for me. But I was saved because of my strong faith of the child Jesus. My doctor officially declared me as cancer-free in November 2023,” asoy ni Malyn sa SuperKa! sa Superbalita.

“Makaingon jud ko nga gihimo kong instrumento to bring and spread His name in this non-Christian country. Though some may say it’s part of fanaticism and tourism but my faith is full.

“Pirmi ko sa St. Claire Kaizuka Church sa Kawasaki city, adto ko pirmi mag-ampo. It’s a Catholic church. Daghan pud Filipino didto. Last time didto mi sa Meguro Church ni bff Juliet Iwata who also helped me during the initial planning of Baile,” dugang pa niya.

Gawas nga professional dancer, si Malyn usa ka event organizer sud na sa 12 ka tuig diin lakip sa iyang event ang “Meet and Greet with Bb. Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo” niadto lang October ug ang tinuig nga ‘Havana Cruise’ ug ‘Zumba at the Beach.’

“My husband won the championship trophy in the 2022 Asia Dance O Rama in Hilton, Tokyo and is now the president of Tokyo Eagles Club. We’re both from Hilongos, Leyte and have been staying in Japan for 20 years now. We are blessed with three children, all girls, and happily married for 13 years,” sumala pa ni Malyn.

Ang unang “Baile sa Sinulog” pagasalmutan sa mga Filipina nga manayaw sa mga inspired-Sinulog nga tukar nga makita live sa ilang Facebook page.

Ang criteria sa kumpetisyon mao ang performance: 50%; costume: 30%; ug personality: 20%. Ang modaug maoy ideklarar nga Sinulog Queen nga makadawat og dagkong cash prizes lakip na sa runners-up.

Lakip sa gipaabot nga mosaksi sa unang “Baile sa Sinulog” ang mga taga-Department of Tourism (DOT) sa Philippine Embassy ug Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

Kon magmalampuson, hayan mao ni maghatag og dugang kadasig sa uban nga mga deboto aron maghiusa ug molambo pa ang Sinulog Festival sa ubang kanasuran.

Viva Pit Senyor!