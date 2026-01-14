Superbalita Cebu

Ciar: Mga artista ug konsiyerto sa Sinulog 2026
Andam na ba ka sa paluyoluyong concert party sa Sinulog? Mao na ni! Siyarog dili ka malipong sa kadaghan. Prititit!!!

ENERO 16 (Biyernes)

4 p.m. — GMA Kapuso Mall Show at Ayala Corte Garden.

5 p.m. — “The Loved One” movie promo tour kauban si Jericho Rosales sa SM City, Lower Ground Level.

6 p.m. — Rap Battle Year 3 featuring Flow G, Skusta Clee, Dice and K9 with Hi-C, Sky Dominique, ug uban pa sa Tavern Parking Lot.

6 p.m. — Gigi De Lana Live in Cebu kauban ang Wonggoys ug si Kurt Fick sa Ayala Terraces. Free admission.

7 p.m. — Airasia Love Concert for a Cause diin manukar ang Parokya ni Edgar, Sponge Cola, Rob Deniel ug Earl Agustin sa Seaside City Cebu Concert Grounds. Free admission apan kinahanglan ang pre-registration.

7 p.m. — Tanduay Night: Sinulog 2026 sa Plaza Independencia kauban ang Phylum, Wilfreedo Band ug ang Manila band, Mayonnaise. Free admission.

7 p.m. — “Lyve Fest” at Axis, Vibo Place (Escario st.), from Jan. 16 to 18. Ang mga manukar naglakip nilang Cookie$, No Pets Allowed, Midnasty, Justraw, Yeki, Zoya, Felhony, Mistah Lefty, DJ Lit, ug uban pa.

ENERO 17 (Sabado)

1 p.m. — Rakrakan Year 9 Sinulog concert sa Parkmall Mandaue featuring Missing Filemon (main act), Jewel Villaflores, Yano, Eric Gancio, Lee Jay R Siaboc, Abyss ug daghan pa. Showtime: 1 p.m. to midnight. Free admission.

2 p.m. — Ex-Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemate Emilio Daez sa KFC SM Seaside City Cebu.

4 p.m. — Winzir Night sa Cebu IT Park. Atangi ang Bispop ug Bisrock bands nga Oh Caraga, Aggressive Audio, Phylum, Kantin Dudg, Akiko Solon ug daghan pa. Free admission.

5 p.m. — Sinulog Kapamilya Karavan sa SM Seaside. Naa silang ZsaZsa Padilla, Regine Velasquez, Marielle Montellano, McCoy De Leon, BGYO plus ROJA cast: Donny Pangilinan, Kyle Echarri, AC Bonifacio, Maymay Entrata, Kai Montinola, Emilio Daez, Harvey Bautista ug Darla Sauler isip guest host.

5 p.m. — Meet and greet with “Batang Quiapo” star Coco Martin Live sa SM City Cebu courtesy sa Toyota. Free admission.

5 p.m. — GMA Kapuso Mall Show at Ayala Terraces. Free admission.

7 p.m. — The Prince of Philippine Rock, “Bamboo Live” with Cueshe sa Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Limited tickets!

7 p.m. — Coke Studio Sinulog Festival kauban ang OPM hitmakers TJ Monterde, The Juans, Shoti ug Wonggoys sa SM Seaside Concert Grounds.

ENERO 18 (Dominggo)

1 p.m. — Manakay sa float ang Kapamilya stars Paulo Avelino, Gab Valenciano, ug Dominic Roque sa grand parade courtesy sa motorcycle company Wheeltek Nationwide.

4 p.m. — Kapuso Stars Mall Show sa SM City Cebu kauban silang Jillian Ward, David Licauco ug Kim de Leon alang sa promo tour sa ilang upcoming action series “Never Say Die.”

4 p.m. — Ang boyband nga “Alamat” Live sa Ayala Malls Central Bloc (IT Park). Free admission.

5 p.m. — Ex-PBB Kapuso housemate Michael Sager sa Musikalingawan sa Plaza Independencia.

