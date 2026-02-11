Ciar: Mga kalingawan sa Valentine's Day

Nagpusotpusot na sab ang mga kalingawan ning panahon sa labinglabing. Aduna na ba moy plano asa mag-date? Kon wala pa, nia ang pipila sa mga Valentine's show karon sa Sugbo.

SPOTLIGHT SESSIONS featuring OPM icon ZsaZsa Padilla, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto, ug rising-boy group nga AON sa Nustar Grand Ballroom, Feb. 14, 2026, 8 p.m. Tickets available at e-ticket.nustar.ph.

ARTHUR NERY Live sa Robinsons Galleria Cebu sa Valentine’s Day, Sabado, 4 p.m. Pebrero 14, 2026 isip tipik sa RMusic Fest. Ang RnB singer-songwriter ang nagpaluyo sa OPM hit nga “Pagsamo.”

AHOF for Love Live in Cebu sa Feb. 15, 2026 sa New Cebu Coliseum. Ang maong K-pop group mohimo og duha ka shows with meet and greet: 1 p.m. ug 6 p.m. Tickets are sold via TicketNet.

REXSMITH: You Take My Breath Away (Feb. 13 & 15, 2026): A two-night performance at the TOPS Events Space starting at 8:30 p.m. Ang tickets mapalit sa P5,000 (VIP) ug P3,500 (Gold).

ARNEL PINEDA, and lead singer sa Journey, mo-perform sa usa ka intimate Valentine- themed show sa The Mezzanine, Dean & Deluca, Cebu city, Pebrero 13, Biyernes, 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m.

THE VALENSHOW with the Dogshow Divas. Mao ni ang labing una nilang comedy show gawas sa Metro Manila nga ipahigayon sa Ayala Malls Central Bloc sa Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. at 1 p.m.

OLE LIVE MUSIC featuring Eva Santos & Archie Nene Marcial for a night of soulful melodies and romantic vibes! Friday, February 13, 2026, 8 p.m. Live Music by Firelights and Interact Band with Joefre Capangpangan on Sax. P500 (Consumable)

LOVE IS IN THE AIR sa South Town Centre sa Talisay city featuring Sweetspot Band live sa Activity Center ugma, Biyernes, Pebrero 13, 2026, 3 p.m ug ang Sax and Acoustic music nilang John Walt ug Axel, at 5 p.m.

ASIAN BOYZ PRESENTS STUPID YOUNG Live, Pebrero 13, Biyernes, 2026 sa Onyx Superclub sa City Time Square, Mandaue city. Ang American-Cambodian rapper naila sa iyang 2017 hit nga “Mando.” Tickets: P699 (VIP) ug P399 (Gen. Ad).