Ciar: New Year’s Resolution sa mga Cebuano ang maayong panglawas

Atong gipangutana ang pipila sa mga celebrity ug social media personality sa Sugbo kon unsay ilang New Year’s Re­solution ug nia ang ilang tubag:

DANIECA “DAN VIBES” GOC-ONG (Content Creator)

Dili pasagdan ang self kay dili gyud lalim masakit. Then mag-save og money para sa balay puhon. Mobuhat og daghan contents nga goodvibes para sa followers. Mas motabang pa sa nanginahanglan. Mobasa og daghan books para add-on sa braincells.

VLADIMIR ROY VILLENA (Celebrity Runner, Gaia Vegan Food founder)

I want to devote more time to my spiritual health by connecting more deeply with the Lord Jesus. I will spend more time running to improve my cardiovascular health, and lifting weights to strengthen my muscles and bones. By doing this, I will be better able to serve others and my family.

BENJIE TALISIC (News Reporter/Vlogger)

Good health always lang maoy akong pangandoy aron padayon nakong maalagaran ang publiko pinaagi sa paghatod sa mga labing lab-as nga balita. Sa 2026, mas maningkamot nga dili mahutdan og kuwarta ang bulsa aron dunay makuot.

DR. FRANK VICOY (Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist)

This year, I choose presence over pressure, progress over perfection, and faith over fear. I will show up fully as a father, lead with integrity as a doctor and CEO, and protect my health and peace-- trusting that small, consistent steps create meaningful change.

JASON AND CHERRYL DACUA (Celebrity couple)

To be healthier in our lifestyle `cuz we are not getting any younger. We want to be healthy for our children. Ganahan pa mi makakita sa among mga apo ug kon unsay naa pa sa future.

DODOY TEBERIO (Tubig Queen of Cebu)

Karong 2026, mopadayon ko sama sa tubig, malig-on apan malinawon, kalmado apan kusgan. Dili nako pasagdan nga maughan ang mga damgo. Magpabilin kong ma­tinud-anon, maghatag og kusog ug hupay sa uban sama sa tinuod nga Tubig Queen of Cebu.

JEHRAMAE TRANGIA (TV5’s Born To Be A Star grand winner)

This year I want to challenge myself and show my versatility as an artist, not just in singing but also acting, dancing and songwriting. I want to keep pushing forward and become the best version of myself. My songs are now available under Viva Records such as “Lumalapit,” “Magparaya,” “Sayang Konti Na Lang,” and “Oks Lang.”