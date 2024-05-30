Ciar: Ngano'ng angay'ng tan-awon ang pelikulang 1521?

Ang “1521: The Quest for Love and Freedom” usa ka romantic period film nga naghubit sa love story sa usa ka lumad nga prinsesa nga si Diwata (Bea Alonzo) nga na in-love sa Portuguese translator ni Ferdinand Magellan (Danny Trejo) nga si Enrique (Hector David Jr.).

Ang pelikula showing na karong Hunyo 5 ug aduna say Red Carpet Premiere karong gabii, Mayo 30, sa SM Seaside City Cebu. Samtang fictional ra ang ilang sugilanon sa gugma apan inspired ni sa epiko sa bayaning si LapuLapu (Michael Copon) atol sa makasaysayanong Battle of Mactan niadtong Abril 1521.

Ug ngano dapat ning tan-awon?

“Because it’s a global story of how the underdogs can be victorious over the bullies. Because at the end of the day, you cannot outfight, you cannot outweapon a courageous heart. And that’s what the heart of a Filipino is, all this time,” matod sa Fil-Am producer nga si Francis B. Lara Ho atol sa media conference sa Sugbo nga gi-organisar sa promo queen, Ms. Josie S. Pereyra.

“We, as a country, have been through a lot, 400 years of colonialization, from Spaniards and Japanese to Americans but we remain strong as a people. Watch this movie and you will be proud not just of your heritage... You’ll be proud and you will be encouraged whatever challenges you are facing, you can overcome, you can be successful, you can be victorious,” deklarar ni Ho.

DREAM-COME-TRUE

“I had a dream. My dream was that one day lahat ng Filipino naka-Filipiniana, nakabarong and they will line up on Hollywood to watch a movie about the Philippines and that dream happened June 12 last year. Yun yung pinakaunang screening ng 1521 sa America sa Amazon Theatre sa Beverly Hills. By the way, this is funded by my family because this was a gift to the 125th Independence Day of our country,” butyag ni Ho nga usa ka Ilonggo.

Ang 1521, sa direksyon ni Michael Barder, nakadawat og international awards sama sa Sweden Film Awards ug London Independent Film Awards. Lakip sa cast ang Kapuso star Maricel Laxa ug Cebuanong si Sol Eugenio.

“Noong October 2, 2023 nagkaroon din tayo ng one day showing sa America. This is the first time that a movie about a Philippine hero was shown in 650 theatres in the United States. Because October in the US is a Filipino-American heritage month,” asoy pa niya.

“Yung pangalawang dream ko ay nangyari na maging united ang mga Filipino sa America kahit isang gabi man lang kasi very polarized ang Filipino sa America. But that night, nagkasama ang buong Filipino, walang pinag-usapan na politics, walang religion, walang pera. Ang pinag-usapan lang ay ang history at ang pride as a Filipino.”

KONTROBERSIYA

Wala gi-deny ni Ho nga nagka-isyu sila ni Bea Alonzo apan mapaubsanon niyang giangkon ang iyang kasaypanan.

“To be honest with you, a lot of controversies came about because of my limited experience and limited understanding as a filmmaker. Because as I’ve mentioned I have no background in film and this is my first time around. So, I wanna apologize to her and to her manager.”

Si Ho nidugang nga saksi siya kon unsa ka propesyonal ug kamaayo moarte ni Bea kay halos kada adlaw siyang mag-apong sa ilang shooting. Apan kon nganong wala si Bea sa promo sa ilang pelikula?

“Sa America kasi, this is according to my entertainment lawyer, you cannot force an artist to promote. Pero dito sa Pilipinas puwede pala ilagay sa kontrata yun. Eh, `di nilagay ng attorney ko. (But) If she really promotes it out of her own will, ibig sabihin gustong gusto niya. Di ba? Kaysa napo-force lang siya.”

“Filmmakers have the responsibility to let our stories go out and inspire a lot of people because we (Filipinos) have great stories that can inspire the world. Kaya yung pangalan ng studio ko ay Inspire Studios, and that’s my mission,” paambit niya.

“You know, sabi ng mga kaibigan kong producer ‘you’re crazy, because producers in Hollywood don’t use their own money, you’re the only one.’ Well, I answered them simple: `Name me a producer who wants to invest on LapuLapu in Hollywood? No one,’ sabi ko. If I won’t stand, then who will?” /