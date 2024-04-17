Ciar: Pag-amping sa naglagiting nga kainit sa adlaw

The incidence of dehydration, miliaria rubra (heat-related itchy skin rashes) and the dreaded heat stroke are all expected to rise. To mitigate the risk of these adverse pathologic consequences, we encourage everyone to stay hydrated (drink 2.5 to 3 liters of water a day) and whenever possible, please do stay indoors in cool environments to keep thermoregulated. The application of hypoallergenic lotions can also help the skin from drying up. If you need to go outdoor within 9AM to 4PM please do apply sunscreen with SPF 50 for adequate skin protection. Enjoy the summer but be safe always.

VLADIMIR ROY VILLENA

Founder of Gaia (Vegan food)