Ciar: Q and A with Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 Stefanie Przewodnik

Ang nidaog nga Rayna sa Sinulog karong tuiga mao sab ang nanghakot sa Best in Festival Costume, Best in Production Number, Best in Runway, Best in Solo Performance, Miss Photogenic, Miss AweSM ug daghan pa. Ilailaha ang 20-anyos ug multi-awarded beauty queen sa Munisipalidad sa Asturias: Stefanie Collamar Przewodnik, Sssuper Ka!

Q: Tinuod nga nasamad ang imong bat-ang sa Sinulog costume?

A: Yes, it’s true. Nasamad akong hips and even until now it’s a bit swollen and numb pa siya. I think it was due to the friction and sa ka bug-at sa gown. Wala ko naka-prepare on my end on what to properly wear underneath the costume. But during the coronation night, my team and I made sure that we’re fully prepared.

Q: Unsay feeling being dubbed as “hakot queen?”

A: I don’t really see it that way. I’m just grateful for every award that I received and feel honored to have been chosen by brands and companies that wish to work with me in the future.

Q: Is it true you’re being groomed to represent Cebu this year’s Miss Universe Philippines Pageant?

A: No, I have never been notified... But whoever will represent Cebu in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, we, Cebuanos should fully support her.

Q: But what if given a chance?

A: Sure, although it’s quite an intimidating pageant, but maybe someday, when the stars align and when the time is right, we will compete, in God’s perfect time.

Q: Unsay imong previous pageant titles?

A: My first was Miss Consolacion 2022, then Miss Mandaue 2024, Miss Cesafi 2025, and Miss Subaraw Festival Queen 2025 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Q: How was it with all these accomplishments?

A: Of course, I’m happy. Although every crown I gain is a huge accomplishment but it never defines who I am as a person. I’d rather call it a blessing. I always choose to stay grounded.

Q: Taga asa gyud ang inyong kaliwat?

A: My mom is Filipina with a bit of Spanish ancestry from her mother’s side. But my mom’s family is originally from northern Cebu (Tabuelan, Tuburan). We also have relatives from Laguna and Masbate. As for my dad’s side, they are all from Germany. My dad moved to the Philippines more than 30 years ago and has stayed ever since he met my mom.

Q: Are you a family of beauty queens?

A: No, but my family taught me the values of grace and kindness.

Q: Naa pa kay sister?

A: I’m the youngest and the only girl in the family.

Q: Nag-eskuwela pa ka?

A: I’m 2nd year college Marketing student at the University of San Carlos.

Q: Naa na ba kuno kay boyfriend?

A: Yes, I do have. Hehe…