CICC, GCash nagpasidaan sa publiko batok sa mga peke nga mensahe

Nagpasidaan ang GCash kauban ang Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), sa mga tigga­mit batok sa mga channel sa sikat nga mga plataporma sa social media nga miangkon nga konektado sila sa app.

Kining mga page o group kasagaran mag-post og ka­dudahan nga links gamit ang mga peke nga profile nga nagpakaaron-ingnon nga followers aron makuha ang personal nga impormasyon nga ilang gamiton aron mangilad sa uban, nga sagad moresulta sa pag-ilog sa account o pagkuha sa hinagu-an nga kwarta.

Daghan ani nga mga peke nga account nag-promote og sugal o oportunidad sa gaming nga adunay kadudahan nga ngalan sama sa “GCash88 Media,” “GCash Update,” ug uban pang makailad nga mga ngalan nga nagpakaaron-ingnon nga konektado sila sa GCash.

“We always advise the public to avoid clicking any links from unknown or suspicious senders. Scammers used to send such links through SMS, but now they have found another platform," pahimangno ni CICC executive Director Alexande K. Ramos.

Nipadayag usab si Gilda Maquilan, bise presidente ug head sa corporate communications sa GCash, sa mga tiggamit nga magmabinantayon sa ilang mga transaksyon online.

“GCash’s official pages are @gcashofficial, which is where we come out with our promos, and @wearegcash, the official corpo­rate page of GCash, nothing else.”

“We believe that social media platforms are still the best means to engage our users. However, we strongly warn our users that any other profile or username is fraudulent and should be avoided.”

Aron mas mapanalipdan ang mga tiggamit batok sa online scams, ang GCash padayon nga nakig-alayon sa mga otoridad sa law enforcement, lakip na ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), nga nisangpot sa pag-block sa kapin upat ka milyon nga mga peke nga account, pagkuha sa 810 ka phishing sites, ug 45,000 ka malisyosong mga post ug account sa social media as of 2023.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners from law enforcement agencies, including the PNP, NBI, CICC, and others, in tracking down scammers behind these deceptive online channels and ensuring they are pursued by the authorities,” dugang ni Maquilan.

Samtang ang executive director sa CICC nga si Alexander Ramos nagpakita sa iyang suporta aron mapadayon nga luwas ug hapsay nga digital ecosystem sa nasod.

“Our combined resources with our fellow law enforcement agen­cies have already traced many suspects behind these social media pages and arrested them in law enforcement operations. Let this be a stern warning to other cybercriminals out there, you will be pursued, you will be found, and you will be apprehended,” matod ni Ramos.

Tungod sa daghan nga mga modus, ang GCash kusganong nagpahinumdom sa mga tiggamit nga dili gyud ihatag ang ilang MPIN o OTP ug likayan ang pag-klik sa wala mailhi nga link gikan sa mga website, email, messaging apps, ug social media channels.

“At GCash, trust and security are our top priorities. From the moment you download the GCash app, our security technology is at work to protect your account. We continuously invest in and innovate our systems to ensure the safety and security of GCash accounts throughout the customer journey. While these security features are in place, we also constantly remind our customers that they play a crucial role as the first and strongest line of defense in safeguarding their accounts,” pagtapos ni Maquilan.

Aron sa pag-report sa scams ug peke nga mga kalihukan, bisitaha ang opisyal nga GCash Help Center sa help.gcash.com o magpadala og mensahe kang Gigi sa website gamit ang phrase nga “I want to report a scam.” Mahimo usab nga mo-kontak sa opisyal nga GCash hotline sa 2882 alang sa mga pangutana ug ubang mga kabalaka.

Alang sa dali nga tabang, gi­dasig ang mga tiggamit nga mo­tawag sa PNP-ACG pinaagi sa ilang hotlines sa (02) 8414-1560 o 0998-598-8116 o pinaagi sa email sa acg@pnp.gov.ph. Para sa dugang nga impormasyon, bi­­si­taha ang www.gcash.com. / PR