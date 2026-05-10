CIDG moluwat og subpoena batok ni Senador Dela Rosa

Moluwat og subpoena ang Criminal Investigation and De­tection Group (CIDG) a­ron pugson si Senador Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa nga per­so­nal nga moatubang kanila.

Sa usa ka press conference niadtong Dominggo, Mayo 10, 2026, si Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla niingon nga iyang gimandoan ang Philippine National Police (PNP), ilabi na ang CIDG, nga ablihan pag-usab ang imbestigasyon sa giingong mga extrajudicial killings (EJK) sa panahon ni Dela Rosa isip hepe sa kapulisan sa Davao City, hangtod nga nahimo siyang hepe sa tibuok PNP ug ang nag-unang tigpatuman sa drug war ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

“The CIDG will issue a subpoena to Dela Rosa to appear personally to the CIDG office here in aid of investigation of the previous crimes. This is not an arrest warrant but a subpoena,” matod niya.

Gibarugan ni Remulla nga ang paningkamot sa pag-imbestigar kang Dela Rosa walay kalabotan sa nagpadayon nga imbestigasyon sa International Criminal Court (ICC) bahin sa crime against humanity sa nasod sa panahon sa pagpatuman sa drug war, nga mao ang rason kon nganong nabilanggo si Duterte sa The Hague, Netherlands.

“It was a renewed interest because of all the rumors that was sparking. I would like to make it clear that there is a complete disassociation between the ICC and the Philippines, we are not a member,” ingon niya.

“However, in light of these recent conversations and rumors, just to set it clear, we decided to do it the proper way to investigate him the proper way and to debunk all the rumors that have been circulating,” dugang pa niya.

Sa iyang bahin, si PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. niingon nga ang report sa Quad-Committee sa House of Representatives, nga ningsusi sa mga EJK ubos sa drug war, maoy magsilbing basehan sa imbestigasyon, uban sa uban pang mga report ug reklamo sa extrajudicial killings ug uban pang mga pag-abuso.

Matod ni Remulla, ang kanhi direktor sa Davao City nga karon hepe na sa Police Regional Office Calabarzon nga si Brigadier General Hansel Marantan ug si CIDG Director Major General Robert Alexander Morico ang mangulo sa imbestigasyon ug “mosusi kon duna bay gihimong evasive maneuver.” / TPM