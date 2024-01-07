CitySavings mitabang sa mga lumad nga tinun-an

Ang mga proyekto kabahin sa pasalig sa banko sa pagsuporta sa MATATAG Agenda sa Department of Education (DepEd) sa paghatag og dekalidad, inklusibo, ug accessible nga edukasyon alang sa tanang Filipino.

Ang Balay Paglaum nagsilbi nga pinuy-anan sa mga ba­tan-ong lumad sa Roxas Elementary School ug Sindaton National High School Annex.

Tumong sa maong pasilidad mao ang pagpakunhod ug sa katapusan, pagwagtang sa dropout rate sa mga Indige­nous People (IPs) nga mga estudyante pinaagi sa pagpaduol kanila sa mga eskwelahan.

Ang gidonar nga bicycle units nagpagaan sa pinansyal nga kalisod nga may kalabutan sa transportasyon ug ubang galastuhan, makapasayon ​​sa mga estudyante sa pagbiyahe sa nahibiling distansiya gikan sa Balay Paglaum ngadto sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga eskwelahan.

Si Rosabell Libuan, inco­ming Grade 12 student sa Sindaton National High School, nipaambit sa iyang pasalamat sa CitySavings.

“This donation is incredibly meaningful to us IP learners. Every day, we walk 15 kilometers from our homes to Balay Paglaum, then another 3 kilo­meters from there to Sindaton National High School, regardless of the weather. With the gifted bicycles, we now have the means to reach school on time, free from the exhaustion of these lengthy walks. This invaluable support allows us to actively engage in our studies, enhancing our educational experience and maximizing our learning potential,” pulong ni Libuan nga gihubad sa Iningles gikan sa Binisaya.

Ang magtutudlo ug IP coordinator sa Sindaton National High School nga si Christy Pablico mipadayag sa iyang kahinam nga nasaksihan ang kalipay sa IP learners sa Balay Paglaum sa ilang pagkadawat sa donasyon nga bicycles.

“CitySavings’ donation of 30 bicycle units brought awe and excitement to our IP learners. They eagerly participated in a demonstration on bike maintenance and proper usage. Witnessing the smiles on their faces and the hope these bikes instilled, our IP learners are motivated to persevere in pursuing their dreams,” matod ni Pablico.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to CitySavings for supporting us. This will undoubtedly transform the future of many underprivileged IP learners,” dason niya.

Ang CitySavings mihimo usab og mga proactive nga lakang aron mahatagan og importanteng suporta ang mga lumad nga komunidad sa Rehiyon 8.

Ang ubang mga dapit niini nga rehiyon nag-atubang og dakong kalainan sa pagkat-on ug ekonomikanhon nga mga hagit, sumala sa gipasiugda sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Tungod niini, daghang mga estudyante ang nag-eskuyla nga wala’y sukaranan nga kinahanglanon, sama sa husto nga sapin sama sa tsinelas.

Bag-o lang, ang CitySavings nanguna sa mga donasyon nga may kalabotan sa edukasyon sa lainlaing mga eskuylahan sa Leyte.

Ang banko nanghatag og school bags, school supplies, ug footwear sa nagkalain-laing eskwelahan sa Leyte nga mao ang Dolho Elementary School, Kagbana Elementary School, ug Isabel Central School.

Ang mga kagamitan nga may kalabotan sa teknolohiya gihatag usab sa Dolho Natio­nal High School ug Isabel National High School.

Gipasiugda ni DepEd Region 8 Project Development Officer IV Eden Dadap ang kamahinungdanon sa synergies tali sa DepEd ug stakeholders sa pagtukod og lig-on ug empowered nga komunidad pinaagi sa edukasyon.

“City Savings Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects exemplify the positive impact that collaborative initiatives have on education and community development. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to CitySavings for the help extended to learners of Region 8,” dason niya.

Ang CitySavings Senior Vice President ug Marketing Head nga si Paula Katerina Joson nagpasiugda sa kamahinungdanon sa mga inisyatibo nga sama niini, nga nagpasiugda sa tahas sa banko sa aktibong pag-apil ug pagbayaw sa mga komunidad nga gialagaran niini ug pagpalambo sa kolektibong pagtubo.

“It is our hope that the educational support CitySavings has extended will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our Indigenous People (IP) learners and help them reach their full potential. Our commitment to supporting DepEd’s MATATAG agenda, which seeks to provide quality, inclusive, and accessible education for all Filipino learners, aligns seamlessly with our broader goal of uplifting the lives of the communities we serve,” matod ni Joson.