Clippers mo-host sa 2026 NBA ASG

Gipili sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ang bag-ong homecourt sa Los Angeles Clippers nga maoy pahigayunan sa 2026 All-Star Game.

Kauban si Clippers team owner Steve Ballmer, si com­missioner Adam Silver usa ka oras nga nisusi sa padayon pang gi-construct nga mao ang Intuit Dome sa Inglewood, moabli sa 2024-25 season.

Nagplano ang Clippers nga mogamit na sa bag-o nilang panimalay karong Agusto, 2024.

“The good news is there will be a season here before we play the All-Star Game, so there will be an opportunity to make sure everything is up to grade,” matod ni Silver.