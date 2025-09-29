Co mi-resign pagkakongresista

Ni-resign isip miyembro sa House of Representatives ang kontrobersyal nga si Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co tungod sa mga alegasyon nga naglambigit kaniya sa mga anomaliya sa flood control projects.

Sa iyang irrevocable resignation letter nga adunay petsa nga Septiyembre 29, 2025, ug gi-address kang House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, si Co niingon nga ang iyang pag-resign epektibo dayon.

“On account of the real, direct, grave and imminent threat to the lives of my family members and me, and the evident denial of my right to due process of law, I am constrained to tender with immediate effect my irrevocable resignation as a member of the House of Representatives. The Ako Bicol party-list will inform your good office of the nominee who will take my place in the House of Representatives,” suwat ni Co.

Gihisgutan sab ni Co ang letter-complaint nga gipasaka batok kaniya ni Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco niadtong Septiyembre 22.

Iyang gipanghimakak pag-usab ang mga alegasyon nga siya maoy mastermind, nitugot, o tinuyo nga nitugot sa last-minute insertions ug realignments (pagbalhin og pundo) sa 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) atol sa iyang paglingkod isip tsirman sa House Committee on Appropriations.

Matod ni Co nga dili posible o hingpit nga imposible alang kaniya ang paghimo og insertions nga wala’y kasayuran o pagtugot sa duha ka mga balay sa Kongreso.

Si Co kinsa giakusahan sa pagbulsa og binilyong pesos gikan sa kickbacks (komisyon) sa anomalous flood control projects, niinsister nga wala siya nakakuha o nakadawat og personal nga pinansyal nga interes gikan sa mga proyekto nga gihatag sa Sunwest, usa sa top 15 construction firms nga nakakuha og 20 porsiyento, o P100 billions sa flood control projects sa nasod gikan niadtong 2022 hangtod 2025.

“All I can tell you now is that the accusations being made against me are false. In due time, I will give my statements on the matter. At present, I can only stay silent to protect my family and myself. We are in grave danger,” matod ni Co. / TPM / SunStar Philippines