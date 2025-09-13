Comelec: 1.2M gipaabot nga magparehistro

Kapin sa usa ka milyon nga dugang nga mga rehistradong botante ang gipaabot sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) nga mo-apply sa pagbalik sa voter registration period karong Oktubre.

Sa usa ka interbyu, si Comelec Chairman George Garcia niingon nga ilang gipaabot nga labing menos 1.2 milyunes ka mga tawo ang mo-apply aron mahimong rehistradong mga botante sa ikatulo nga semana sa Oktubre 2025.

“We will resume our voter registration by the third week of October 2025... it will last until the third week of July 2026,” matod ni Garcia.

“That’s how long our registration will be... We think that, from October to July, we will reach 1.2 to 1.4 million,” dugang pa niya.

Ang hepe sa Comelec nagkanayon nga ang ilang projection naggumikan niadtong wala makaparehistro sa miaging voter registration period.

“We expect that those turning 15 to 17 years old, who were not able to register last time, and those who want to transfer their registration will take advantage of this period to complete their registration,” matod ni Garcia.

Katapusan nga gihimo sa Comelec ang voter registration period sa tibuok nasod gikan Agusto 1 hangtod 10.

Sa datos nga gipagawas sa Comelec, adunay kinatibuk-ang 2,727,643 ka mga aplikante ang naparehistro nga mga botante sulod sa 10 ka adlaw. / Anton Banal, SunStar Philippines