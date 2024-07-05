Comelec: Ayaw kahadlok sa bag-ong mga makina

Ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa Biyernes, Hulyo 5, 2024, nipakalma sa mga kahadlok sa mga botante sa umaabot nga paggamit sa bag-ong mga makina sa pagboto sa Mayo 2025 nasyonal ug lokal nga eleksyon.

Sa usa ka interbyo, si Comelec Chairman George Garcia niingon nga ang mga botante dili angay mahulga o mahadlok sa paggamit sa automated counting machines (ACMs) nga gihatag sa service provider sa komisyon, ang Miru Systems joint venture.

“Others may be afraid because it is a new system, a new voting machine, say they don’t know how to use it, or say that they could have a hard time using it,” matod ni Garcia.

“We just want to say that for these new machines, there is no reason to be fearful,” dugang niya.

Ang joint venture, nga gipangulohan sa Miru Systems, nakadaug sa Full Automation System with Transparency Audit and Count (FASTrAC) project sa Comelec.

Ang proyekto naglakip sa probisyon sa 110,000 ka ACM units uban sa mga peripheral, consumables, ug teknikal nga suporta alang sa Mayo 2025 nga eleksyon.

Sa tinguha nga makunhuran ang mga kabalaka sa publiko, ang poll body niingon nga kini molusad og lapad nga pag-edukar sa mga botante sa tibuok nasod.

“We want to show everybody that they shouldn’t be afraid so we will be demonstrating how it is used,” matod ni Garcia.

Sukad niadtong 2010 nga eleksyon, ang Comelec nigamit na og automated election system (AES) sa pagpahigayon sa nasyonal ug lokal nga eleksyon.

Bisan pa, ang 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 ug 2022 nga mga piniliay migamit sa AES nga gihatag sa Smartmatic International.