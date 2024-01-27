Comelec: Bisan unsay paagi sa pag-usab, plebisito padulngan

Ang pag-usab sa 1987 Constitution pinaagi sa People’s Initiative (PI) o Constituent Assembly (ConAss) di makahatag og dakong kausaban kon unsay proseso sa Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Matod pa ni Comelec Chairman George Garcia nga ang labing importante kanila mao ang kanus-a ipasaka ang petisyon atubangan sa poll body.

“Any mode to change the Constitution -- Constitutional Convention, Constituent Assembly, People’s Initiative -- the bottomline will be the conduct of a plebisite,” matod ni Garcia sa pakighinabi niadtong Biyernes, Enero 26, 2024.

“The question will always remain to be, when can we hold the plebiscite? That will depend on when a petition will be filed before the Comelec,” dugang niya.

Ang poll chief nipasalig nga andam ang Comelec nga mopahigayon og plebisito bisan unsa nga paagi.

“We are mandated to hold the plebiscite. And we are always prepared to hold a ple­biscite,” matod niya.

“However, we cannot hold the plebiscite given the proximity of the national and local elections and the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. The Comelec has a very tight schedule,” dugang ni Garcia sa pagpahigayon og plebisito. Sa sayo pa, si Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri nisang-at og resolusyon nga nanawagan sa pag-amendar sa pipila ka economic provisions sa 1987 Constitution pinaagi sa ConAss.