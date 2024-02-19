Comelec dunay forms sa pag-withdraw sa people's initiative

Ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) nang-apod-apod og withdrawal forms alang sa mga pirma kalabot sa petition for the People’s Initiative (PI), nga magamit na sa tanang polling offices.

Atol sa Senate Committee Hearing on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation niadtong Huwebes, Pebrero 15, 2024, si Senador Ronald ‘Bato’ M. Dela Rosa niingon nga pipila ka mga indibidwal ang ningpadayag sa ilang tuyo nga bawion ang ilang mga pirma sa PI signature sheets.

Agi’g tubag, ang Comelec niisyu og withdrawal forms, nga nagklaro nga kining mga porma alang lang sa recording purposes ug dili pormal nga aksyon batok sa PI.

Anaa kini sa Offices of the Election Officers (OEOs) sa tibuok nasod, ug kon makompleto na, mahimo silang isumiter sa samang buhatan.

“Comelec’s acceptance of withdrawal forms is for recording purposes only and shall not be construed as formal action by the Commission on the signature sheets/petition for People’s Initiative,” matod sa post sa buhatan.

Ang mga indibidwal nga nagtinguha sa pag-withdraw sa ilang mga pirma kinahanglang mohatag og personal nga impormasyon sama sa ilang ngalan, address, barangay, numero sa presinto, ug ang rason sa pag-withdraw sa mao nga form.

Gihisgutan usab sa maong post ang pagsuspenso sa Resolution No. 10650, sumala sa Minute Resolution No. 24-0055 nga pinetsahan og Enero 29, 2024.

Ang Resolution No. 10650 naglatid sa “revised rules and regulations nga nagdumala sa pagpahigayon sa: e “revised rules and regulations governing the conduct of: 1. Initiative on the constitution; and 2. Initiative and referendum on National and Local Legislation.”

Samtang kini nga inisyatiba dili usa ka pormal nga aksyon batok sa PI, pipila ka mga indibidwal sama ni Kariza Jean Gavanez, usa ka magtutudlo ug residente sa Talomo Proper, Davao City, nipadayag og kabalaka bahin sa pag-abot sa mga tawo sa hilit nga mga lugar nga mahimo’ng walay nahibal-an nga nakapirma sa mga porma sa PI. (SunStar Davao)