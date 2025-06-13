Comelec gun ban: Sobra 400 ka tawo sikop, 448 ka armas sakmit

Moabot sa 429 ka mga tawo ang nangadakpan sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 gumikan sa paglapas sa Comelec gun ban gikan sa Enero 12 ngadto sa Hunyo 11, 2025, nga giimplementar nunot sa pagpahigayon sa eleksiyon niadtong Mayo 12, 2025.

Sa data sa Regional Election Monitoring Action Center (Remac), nakalusad ang kapulisan sa Central Visayas og 424 ka operations nga niresulta sa pagkasikop sa 429 ka tawo ug pagkasakmit sa 448 ka mga armas, tulo ka explosives ug 1,251 ka bala sa lainlaing kalibre sa armas.

Sa mga nasakmit nga armas, 431 niini mga ubos og kalibre, tulo ang light weapons, ug 11 ang paltik.

Matod ni Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, ang hepe sa PRO 7 nga ang subsob nga deployment sa mga personnel sa PNP ug AFP maoy naghatag og dakong papel sa nakab-ot nga zero election related incidents sa tibuok Central Visayas.

“The successful conclusion of the Comelec gun ban in Central Visayas reflects our full commitment to the Chief PNP’s call for safe and peaceful elections.

"Our personnel, alongside our AFP counterparts and the Comelec, worked tirelessly to safeguard the democratic process and prevent violence.

"The arrest of 429 violators and the seizure of 448 firearms are the results of coordinated, determined, and proactive policing,” matod ni Maranan. / AYB