Comelec mipadayon dayon sa bidding sa auto machine

Usa lang ka adlaw human sa pagdeklarar og failure of bidding, wala mag-usik og panahon ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa ikaduhang pagsuway sa pagpangita og angayan nga service provider alang sa Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project niini.

Kini samtang ang Comelec - Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) mi-post niadtong Biyernes sa ilang Invitation to Bid (ITB) alang sa 2nd Bidding sa P18.8 bilyunes nga proyekto alang sa automated 2025 midterm elections.

“The Commission on Elections intends to apply the sum of P18,827,730,000.22 being the Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) to payment under the contract for the Lease of Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) for the 2025 NLE – 2nd Bidding,” matod sa ITB. Ang kontrata naglakip sa 110,000 ka automated counting machines (ACMs) nga adunay peripheral ug consumables; 104,345 ka ballot boxes; 2,200 CCS server/laptop ug printer ug peripheral; ug papel nga balota nga adunay pag-imprenta sa balota nga moabot og 73,881,894 ka piraso.