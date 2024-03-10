Comelec, Miru molagda na karon sa 2025 AES contract

Kapin sa duha ka mga semana human nagkasabot bahin sa Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project alang sa 2025 automated election system ( AES), ang kompaniya sa South Korea, Miru Systems, ug ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) gikatakda nga molagda sa usa ka kontrata karon, Lunes, Marso 11, 2024.

Sa usa ka advisory, ang Comelec nipasalamat sa Joint Venture sa Miru Systems Co. Ltd., Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, ug Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc. (Miru-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) alang sa hapsay nga negusasyon sa kontrata.

“Comelec expresses its grati­tude to the Joint Venture for having accepted in toto the terms and conditions of the FASTrAC contract, interposing no objections to the line-by-line provisions of the contract, and making a steadfast commitment to deliver the best election technology demanded by Comelec for all Filipinos here and abroad,” sumala sa Comelec.

Sa mga termino nga nasabutan, ang poll body nagkanayon nga gikatakdang ipahigayon ang pagpirma sa AES service contract sa head office sa Comelec sa Intramuros, Manila.

“The Commission En Banc is pleased to announce that the Commission on Elections and the Joint Venture of Miru Systems will be signing the contract,” dugang sa Comelec.

Niadtong Pebrero 22, ang Comelec en banc nideklalar sa Miru-ICS-STCC-CPSTI isip “Single Calculated and Responsive Bid” alang sa P18.8 billion contract.

Ang awarding sa FASTrAC project nahitabo human ang Joint Venture sa Miru Systems nihatag og bid offer nga P17,988,878,226.55 ngadto sa Comelec.

Namatikdan usab sa Comelec kon giunsa ang legal, teknikal, ug pinansyal nga mga dokumento sa Joint Venture of Miru Systems nga giisip nga post qualified. / HDT /SunStar Philippines