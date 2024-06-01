Comelec misaylo sa katunga sa target sa voters registration

Upat ka buwan sa dili pa matapos ang voters registration alang sa Mayo 2025 nga piniliay, ang Commission on Elections Central Visayas nakatigom na og kapin sa katunga sa target niini.

Ang tigpamaba sa Comelec CV nga si Omar Sharif Mamalinta nipaambit sa SunStar Cebu nga ang singko porsyento nga target nga usbaw sa Central Visayas niabot na og kapin sa katunga human nisulti si Comelec Chairman Atty. George Erwin Garcia sa ilang press interview.

“We are targeting 5 % increase in the voters population before September 30, 2024 voters registration will culminate and we already reached more than half of it,” matod ni Mamalinta sa usa ka chat interview sa Sabado, Hunyo 1, 2024.

Ang Comelec nagsugod sa pagpangrehistro niadtong Peb­rero 12 ug matapos sa Septiyembre 30.

Sa wala pa magsugod ang rehistrasyon karong tuiga, ang Comelec nitala og kinatibuk-ang 5,415,071 ka mga botante gikan sa mga lala­wigan sa Bohol nga adunay 981, 785, Cebu nga adunay 3, 384, 198, Negros Oriental nga adunay 969, 874, ug Siquijor nga adunay 80, 214 ka mga rehistradong botante.

“We are confident that we will reach such figure by the end of the voters registration,” matod ni Mamalinta.

Matod ni Mamalinta nga ang mga buhatan sa Comelec sa tibuok nasod nipahigayon og massive information dissemination sa tanang matang sa media, tradisyunal man o sosyal aron mas maabot sa mga botante.

Matod pa niya nga ilang gigamit ang paghatag og giveaways aron madasig ang mga nagparehistro.

“We even resorted to giving out pandemic items and special giveaways to encourage potential registrants to flock in the office,” matod niya.

Apan sa iyang satellite office sa Carcar City, pipila ka mga programa ang iyang gipasiugdahan aron madasig ang daghang mga botante nga magparehistro. / CDF