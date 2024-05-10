Comelec mitugyan sa Kongreso sa desisyon bahin sa BSKE 2025

Ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) nipahayag sa Biyernes, Mayo 10, 2024, nga ilang gitugyan ang desisyon sa mga magbabalaod kon ipadayon o i-postpone ang Disyembre 1, 2025 Barangay ug Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Sa pakighinabi sa telepono, si Comelec Chairman George Garcia niingon nga anaa na sa Kongreso kon i-postpone ang BSKE ngadto sa Oktubre 26, 2026 nga gisugyot sa House Bill 10344.

“The fixing of the date of election is an absolute discretion of Congress, so long as it complies with the guidelines/criteria laid down by the Supreme Court in case of postponement and resetting,” matod ni Garcia.

Gitataw niya nga maapil lang ang komisyon kon mapirmahan na ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We will enforce and administer in case it becomes a law,” sumala sa hepe sa Comelec.

Matod niya nga ang Comelec magpadayon sa ilang pagpangandam alang sa BSKE hangtod nga kini opisyal nga ma-postpone.

“We will prepare to conduct the BSKE in 2025. Our preparations cannot be slowed by a mere possibility or speculation,” dason ni Garcia.

Sa sayo pa, si Camarines Sur Representative Luis Raymund Villafuerte misang-at og balaudnon nga nagtinguha nga i-postpone ang Disyembre 2025 BSKE ngadto sa Oktubre 2026.

Si Villafuerte miingon nga ang pagbalhin sa BSKE ngadto sa usa ka tuig sa ulahi gikinahanglan tungod kay ang kasamtangang barangay ug mga opisyal sa kabatan-onan moserbisyo lamang sulod sa duha ka tuig, imbes tulo, kon ang botohan magpadayon sa sunod tuig.

Ang katapusang BSKE gipahigayon niadtong Oktubre 2023. / HDT / SunStar Philippines