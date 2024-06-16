Comelec nabalaka nga apiki na magparehistro

Gipakusgan sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7 ang ilang paningkamot aron malikayan ang “last-minute-syndrome” sa mga botante o ang pagdali sa mga magparehistro nga sagad masinati sa matag katapusan sa registration period.

Sa pakighinabi sa SunStar Cebu, ang tigpamaba sa Comelec 7 nga si Omar Sharif Mamalinta niingon nga padayon nilang ipaduol ang proseso sa rehistrasyon sa mga botante pinaagi sa Register Anywhere Program (RAP). Ang deadline sa pagparehistro karon ng Sept. 30, 2024.

Gikasubo ni Mamalinta nga bisan og abli ang mga buhatan sa Comelec Lunes hangtod Sabado ug bisan holi­day, nagpabiling ubos ang turnout sa mga botante nga nagparehistro.

Aron mapalambo ang turnout, ang Comelec nipahiga­yon sa ilang ikatulo nga RAP session niadtong Biyernes, Hunyo 14 sa Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) sa dakbayan sa Sugbo uban sa voters’ education program. Niabot sa 478 ka mga botante ang narehistro atol sa satellite registration sa Comelec sa CIT-U.

Niadtong Pebrero 27, susamang kalihokan ang gipahigayon sa University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus diin 210 ka mga botante ang narehistro.

Pagkasunod adlaw, Pebrero 28, gipahigayon ang registration drive sa Cebu Doctors’ University diin sa dakbayan sa Mandaue mikabat sa 481 ka mga nagparehistro ang naserbisyuhan.

Ang susamang mga programa gilusad usab sa mga pro­binsya sa Negros Oriental, Bohol ug Siquijor, Central Visayas.

Gitinguha sa Comelec ang lima ka porsyento nga pagsaka sa tibuok nasod sa mga nagparehistro gikan sa mia­ging Barangay ug Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Ang satellite registration fair, voter’s education, ug RAP initiatives sa Comelec alang sa mga tinun-an, faculty, working personnel ug bisan sa “outsiders” nga gustong mopahimulos sa serbisyo.

PAGPAKABANA

“The possible consequence if they flock on the last day of registration is the failure to accommodate everybody which will result in disenfranchisement,” matod ni Mamalinta.

“If the voting populace will be vigilant enough to avail of the said activity at an earlier date, we will definitely be able to accommodate everyone,” dason niya.

Ang poll body nagsugod sa pagrehistro sa mga botante niadtong Pebrero 12. Ang RAP nagtugot sa mga tawo nga magparehistro nga dili limitado sa mga buhatan sa Comelec sa ilang lugar o sa ilang kasamtangan nga mga address.

“We are here towards our goal for a five percent nationwide increase. So, towards the end of September 30, 2024, hopefully we will be able to reach 3.3 million additional voters,” dugang ni Mamalinta. / CDF