Comelec nagplano nga panahon sa sub mub-an

Naleksyon sa nangaging electoral exercises, gitinguha karon sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) nga mub-an pa ang gidugayon sa paghulip sa mga kandidato nga mo-withdraw sa ilang certificates of candidacy (COCs) sa dili pa ang Mayo 2025 nga nasyonal ug lokal nga eleksyon.

Sa press briefing, si Comelec Chairman George Garcia niingon nga ilang gitinguha nga limitahan ang panahon aron mahimo’ng substitute candidates niadtong mo-withdraw atol sa period sa pag-file og COCs.

“We are looking at October 1 to 8 for the filing of COCs. During that period, we will allow withdrawals and have the right to be substituted,” matod ni Garcia.

“But, after October 8, we may no longer allow any substitution in cases of withdrawal,” dugang niya.

Ang election chief niingon nga kini aron malikayan ang pagbalik sa nangaging mga higayon, diin ang mga substitute nga kandidato nagkaduol sa Election Day human mi-withdraw ang mga orihinal nga nag-file og COC.

“Let us not fool the people. Those who are really looking to run, they should be upfront and file their COCs immediately,” matod ni Garcia.

Hinuon, siya niingon nga ang komisyon magpadayon sa pagdawat sa pag-ilis sa mga kandidato alang sa mga na-disqualify o namatay.

“We will still allow substitution in cases of death or disqualification of the candidates,” matod ni Garcia.

Kaniadtong Mayo 2022 nga eleksyon, ang Comelec nagtakda sa filing period sa COCs gikan sa Oktubre 1 hangtod 8, 2021.

Hinuon, gitugotan niini ang paghulip tungod sa pag-atras sa mga kandidato hangtod sa Nobiyembre 15, 2021.

Kahinumduman nga si Bise Presidente Sara Duterte maoy substitute candidate sa 2022 polls hulip kang Lyle Uy sa Lakas-CMD Party duha ka adlaw sa wala pa ang deadline sa Nobiyembre 15.

Unom ka tuig ang milabay, si kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte maoy substitute candidate sa pagka presidente sa PDP-Laban human sa pag-atras ni Martin Diño.